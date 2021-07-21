Abdallah Shahid | Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid arrives in India; meet PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar





Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrives in New Delhi on official visit New Delhi: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his official visit, said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). “Maldives Foreign Minister and President-elect of UNGA76 @abdulla_shahid arrives in New Delhi on an official visit,” Bagchi wrote in a tweet. Abdulla Shahid, who is also President-elect of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (PGA), will pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on key international, multilateral, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest. Shahid will also share his vision for the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during a virtual public speech titled “Presidency of Hope: COVID Pandemic and the Need for Reformed Multilateralism” on July 23 in premises of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in Sapru. House, New Delhi. “Shahid’s visit will be an opportunity to discuss with him several global challenges currently before the United Nations. It will also give us the opportunity to reiterate India’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and United Nations leadership in the face of these challenges. “the MEA said in the statement. India would be the first country Shahid would visit in his official PGA-Elect capacity since his election on June 7, 2021. PGA-elect last visited India in April 2021 in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives. The Maldives occupies a central place in the framework of the Indian neighborhood policy first and the SAGAR vision of the Prime Minister and the two ministers should also review the whole of the bilateral cooperation between the two parties. The talks are expected to give new impetus to the rapid expansion of ties between the two countries. An agreement for high impact community development projects to be implemented with Indian financial assistance in the Maldives will also be signed during the visit, the statement added.

