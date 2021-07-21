Politics
Canada watches Biden rally other allies to counter China
The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden plans to meet later this year with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts – a group of four countries dubbed the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue” or QUAD.
The announcement came just days after Communist Party of China General Secretary Xi Jinping celebrated the party’s centenary with an inflammatory speech that was short on Marxism but long on nationalist promises “to build a new kind of international relationships “.
This is Xi’s doctrine of “the community of the common destiny of mankind” under the future world domination of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which includes the removal of current institutions that promote peace, prosperity. and justice, such as the United Nations, World Trade Organization, G-20 and G-7.
The latter’s meeting earlier this summer in Cornwall, England was rejected by the Chinese Embassy in the UK, saying “the days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries have since passed. long time”.
Xi himself has made it clear that China “will not accept moralizing sermons from those who feel they have the right to lecture us,” and such opponents of the PRC’s policies of genocide and hostage diplomacy “will have the bloody head ”. This colorful final sentence was edited from the official English translation of the speech, but was enthusiastically quoted in chauvinistic Chinese social media.
There is an urgent need for Ottawa to fund programs that train young Canadians in studies of contemporary Communist China, including Mandarin language studies. Chinese propagandists blatantly distort official statements with blatant translation errors and subtle edits for foreign audiences.
The PRC engagement in Canada employs officers who are fluent in English or French, so how can we expect to accurately understand the situation when our people can barely read or understand Chinese and rely on largely on the translations provided by the Chinese authorities?
Since the 2018 arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and China’s retaliatory detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – combined with Beijing’s coercive cancellation of Canadian agricultural contracts and revelations of China’s genocide program against Uyghur Muslims – Canadian public support has fallen below 20%. for Ottawa’s strategy of quiet diplomacy and the failure to reset its Chinese policy.
However, the need to counter “anti-Asian hatred” in Canada is misunderstood by Canadian commentators with programs, with people opposing Canadians raising concerns such as Beijing’s reluctance to release data for an investigation. on the origins of COVID-19, or demanding that China give the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights unconditional access to travel to Uyghur regions to get the truth about their situation
Some of these experts are promoting a ghastly implication that Chinese Canadians are somehow linked to the malicious policies of the Chinese Communist Party.
So while Biden demands that Western powers act now to counter China’s resurgence, he obviously doesn’t have Canada with him. Canada’s reluctance to take on the PRC is in part aided by influential people in Ottawa who value lucrative board memberships, or associations with law firms, or well-connected Canadian companies with ties. close with state enterprises in the PRC.
China has established an environment in which Canadian policymakers are subject to promises of personal benefit in return for not hindering the interests of the PRC in Canada. Canadians are right to demand transparency as to the nature of these links with a hostile foreign power and full disclosure of the financial and other rewards thus generated.
Sadly, as Canadians expect a fall election, Conservative MP Kenny Chiu’s private member’s Bill C-282 – “An Act to establish the Foreign Influence Register”, described by him as “aimed at” to recognize and increase vigilance in order to highlight harmful interference from abroad ”- will probably go no further than its first reading in April.
Our government’s increasingly sharp rhetoric without substantial follow-up only confirms Canada’s weak position with China, while Ottawa’s attempts at smart diplomacy to try to find a middle ground between the PRC and the The United States has only weakened Washington’s confidence in Canada’s commitment to the integrity of the rules-based international order.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to phone President Biden to assure him of Canada’s support for the positive decisions emerging from the QUAD meeting. Then we shouldn’t just talk, but get up and show some courage in our convictions.
