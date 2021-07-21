Six Monsanto officials on spy list: report





Names of ULFA and AASU leaders also appear in wiretapping scandal

Other names have come out of Pegasus snoop gate of those who may have been victims of wiretapping between 2018 and 2019. According to reports, the phone numbers of six senior officials at Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) Pvt. Ltd and Monsanto India were under surveillance in 2018. The names of leaders of ULFA, AASU and ultra-hardy Assams also appeared in the wiretapping list, along with the names of many Ambedkarite activists, Dalits and JNU students involved in anti-CAA protests.

Meanwhile, international publications like Le Monde and the Washington Post reported that the president of many countries, including French President Emanuel Macron and the King of Morocco, were also targets of Israeli spyware espionage.

The Wire portals report suggested on Wednesday that Monsanto had been placed on the spy list around the time that Maharashtra’s BJP-Shiv Sena government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the companies that have allegedly sold or released unapproved tolerant herbicides (HT) transgenic cotton, or Bt cotton, seeds in the state. A few months before the formation of the SIT, in October 2017, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had also set up the Scientific Field Inspection and Assessment Committee (FISEC), reporting to the Biotechnology Department, to survey the proliferation of illegal seeds. , says the report.

All the names of Assam Students Union (AASU) leaders Samujjal Bhattacharjee, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Dipanka Nath were also found on the list of those on watch. The leaked Pegasus database also showed the name of ULFA leader Anup Chetia. The number of Manipur writer Malem Ningthoujas was also on the list.

Activists whose phone numbers are among those whose phones may have been spied on include Ambedkarite activist Ashok Bharti; alumni of Jawahar Lal Nehru University Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and Banjyotsna Lahiri; scholar and chronicler of life in regions dominated by Naxal Bela Bhatia; the head of the railway workers’ union Shiv Gopal Mishra; Delhi-based labor rights activist Anjani Kumar; Anti-coal mining activist Alok Shukla; Saroj Giri, professor at the University of Delhi; Shubhranshu Choudhary, peace activist based in Bastar; former BBC journalist and trade unionist Sandeep Kumar Rai Rauzi who publishes a labor rights media platform called Workers Unity; Rauzis colleague Khalid Khan and Jharkhand-based activist Ipsa Shatakshi.

The Washington Post and Le Monde reported that phone numbers linked to at least 14 heads of state and government, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among the 50,000 numbers from a leaked database. includes some people whose phones have been targeted for hacking by the Pegasus spyware.

Phone numbers on the leaked database include at least one king, Moroccan Mohammed VI, three presidents – Frances Emmanuel Macron, Iraqis Barham Salih and South Africans Cyril Ramaphosa – and three prime ministers – Pakistani Imran Khan, Egyptians Mostafa Madbouly and Moroccans Saad-Eddine El Othmani – who are still in office, Le Monde said. There are seven former officers who were selected while they were still in office. They include the Lebanese Saad Hariri, the Ugandans Ruhakana Rugunda, the Algerians Noureddine Bedoui and the Belgians Charles Michel, the report said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypioneer.com/2021/page1/six-officials-of-monsanto-on-snooping-list–report.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos