Politics
Amnesty ban on Pegasus unveils role, urges Indian politician | India
The Chief Minister of the Indian state of Assam has called for Amnesty International’s ban in the country and accused him of conspiring to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the explosive Pegasus leaks, which have exerted strong pressure on the Modis government.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam State and member of the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, asserted that Amnesty’s role in investigating a number of citizens and political leaders in countries of the whole world, including India, appearing on a leaked data list was part of a long history of conspiracies against India’s democratic fabric and its leadership.
He alleged that Amnesty International had made efforts to encourage left-wing terrorism in India and to defame India and Prime Minister Modi as well as to create discontent among sections of Indian society.
Amnesty, a global human rights organization, had first access to a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers allegedly selected for possible surveillance by government clients of NSO Group, which sells the surveillance software. Pegasus.
Among the figures on the leaked list were dozens of Indian journalists, activists, lawyers and government critics, including Modi’s main rival, Rahul Gandhi. The opposition congressional party alleged that the Modis government was a client of NSO and deployed the Pegasus spyware against its own citizens and political opponents.
NSO has always maintained that it does not operate the systems it sells to controlled government customers and that it does not have access to the data of its target customers.
In statements released through its lawyers, NSO said it would continue to investigate all credible allegations of abuse and take appropriate action. He said that the fact that a number was on the list did not in any way indicate whether that number had been selected for monitoring using Pegasus. But the list is believed to be indicative of those identified as persons of interest by NSO’s government clients.
Amnesty also offered technical support to the investigation, with its security labs performing forensic tests and analyzes on several phones to determine if they had been hacked by the Pegasus spyware.
Amnesty has already come under increasing pressure from the Modi government, including multiple raids on its offices, after issuing several reports criticizing the government’s human rights record. In September last year, Amnesty had to shut down its operations in India after its accounts were frozen by the government in what it described as a witch hunt.
The Congress Party has called for an independent investigation to find out whether the Modis government was using Pegasus spyware.
Sarma was among several senior BJP officials who alleged that the Pegasus leaks had no basis in the truth and that Amnesty’s role proved him to be part of a global conspiracy against India. I strongly condemn this conspiracy and call for a ban on the activities of those organizations that are bent on defaming and harming our nation, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/jul/21/ban-amnesty-over-pegasus-leaks-role-indian-politician-urges
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]