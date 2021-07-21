Shopping malls ask government to subsidize 50% of workers’ wages





We fully support government policy, while, on the other hand, we hope the government will help shopping malls. During the PPKM emergency, we have to help many tenants because they cannot function. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Association of Shopping Centers (APPBI) has called on the government to subsidize 50 percent of workers’ wages due to public movement restrictions (PPKM), which have led to temporary closures of shopping centers . “We hope the government will subsidize nearly 50 percent of workers ‘wages. The subsidy should not be given to shopping malls, but to workers through the Workers’ Social Security Agency (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan) or another mechanism, ”said APBI chief Alphonzus Widjaja. said Wednesday at an online press conference from Jakarta. Some mall workers have been sent home with full pay due to PPKM, resulting in the malls being temporarily closed, he noted. “The second option is that if the emergency PPKM is extended, the employees will be sent home without full pay and the last option is that they be fired. It will depend on the duration of the emergency PPKM. third option will not happen, “he said. Related News: The Wheels of the Economy Should Keep Turning: Kadin Related News: Rail Passenger Traffic Down 90% Amid PPKM: KAI He expressed hope that the government will also subsidize electricity tariffs, gas prices, advertising tax and property tax. Employer spending will remain the same as on normal working days even though shopping malls have closed, he said. “We fully support the government policy, while, on the other hand, we hope the government will help the shopping centers. During the PPKM emergency, we have to help many tenants because they cannot function,” a- he declared. Faced with a drastic increase in the number of cases of coronavirus disease, the government imposed the PPKM on the islands of Java and Bali from July 3 to 20, 2021. President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that the PPKM had been extended until July 25, 2021. “Insya Allah (God willing), if (the curve of) new COVID-19 cases continues to flatten, the government will gradually ease (the emergency PPKM), from July 26, 2021”, said the president. Related News: Jakarta Confirms Extension Of Worker Registration Certificates Related news: Over 16.45 million Indonesians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

