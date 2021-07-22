Trump wants GOP to ‘push back’ Democrats’ $ 3.5 million spending





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Congressional Republicans to do everything to prevent the Senate from passing the Democrats’ $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution after a bipartisan infrastructure plan by 1 , $ 2 trillion failed a first test vote.

“Republicans must take seriously the Democrats’ efforts to completely change America through the reconciliation process,” the 45th President said in a statement. “Democrats are now suggesting that budget reconciliation can be used to pass postal voting legislation as well as to try to include Amnesty in their infrastructure package.

“The infrastructure package has little to do with infrastructure as we know it, bridges, roads, tunnels, etc., but is a dramatic government expansion that will cost much more than the $ 3.5 trillion in funding. during discussion, ”added Trump. “Don’t let this happen! “

Democrats are hoping to pass the small infrastructure bill through the Senate before pushing through the larger budget resolution through reconciliation, which requires just 51 votes. With the Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris capable of breaking the tie, Democrats need no Republican support to pass the $ 3.5 trillion measure as long as everyone else is in their conference remains in agreement.

Senate Republicans blocked the procedural vote of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumers to debate the Democrats’ $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz

The spending package would include funds for education, climate change, health insurance and other social programs. Progressives and immigration activists are also hoping that the language establishing a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants will also find its way into the final bill.

Trump sounded the alarm on this prospect in his statement, saying: “If Amnesty is included in the infrastructure package, there will be a race on our southern border like we have never seen before. It will be a signal that says “come to America now, because you will soon be a citizen”.

“Providing amnesty to illegal aliens, in the history of what is already considered the biggest border disaster, will bring disaster beyond our gravest nightmares,” the former president continued. “No country can pay this price. Will lead to ruin! “

Trump also warned that Democrats may seek to add language to the spending bill that would expand postal voting, a major point of contention in last year’s presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump fears the Democrats’ infrastructure package will entice more undocumented immigrants to enter the US-Mexico border AFP via Getty Images

“Any effort to dictate the national postal vote will be a disaster for our country and for conservatism,” he said. “There will never again be a Republican elected to high office. I urge all Republicans to fight this and deny Democrats a quorum if that’s what it takes to ensure Democrats can’t resort to reconciliation. “

Trump echoed Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who said on Sunday her GOP colleagues should follow the lead of Texas Democratic lawmakers and leave town to ensure the budget resolution cannot move forward .

“Republicans must step back for the sake of our country and, much less importantly, for the sake of the Republican Party!” Trump concluded.

The motion to end debate on a motion to switch to the legislative vehicle of the $ 1.5 trillion infrastructure bill failed 51-49 in the Senate earlier Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) voted against his own motion so he could reintroduce it later.

All 50 Republicans voted against the motion, including moderate Republicans who had asked Schumer to give them more time to work out the details of the legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Has repeatedly stated that she will not consider the bipartisan bill until the Senate passes the reserved $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution to Democrats. Earlier this month, Trump told Republicans to stop negotiating the infrastructure deal, saying they “were just played by radical left Democrats.”

