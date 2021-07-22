PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ has generated over 30.80 crore in revenue since 2014: Center





‘Mann ki Baat’, a monthly radio show hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has generated over 30.80 crore since its inception in 2014. It peaked in 2017-2018 and generated 10.64 crore during of duration. It represented a total turnover of 7.47 crore in 2018-2019, 2.56 crore in 2019-2020 and 1.02 crore in 2020-2021. Responding to a question for Rajya Sabha, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that so far Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the program on his social media platform, All India Radio and the Doordarshan network. It is broadcast by around 91 private satellite TV channels on cable and DTH platforms across the country. When producing Mann ki Baat, Prasar Bharati uses only existing internal resources, no additional expense is required, reported Thread. A medium for masses It was started in order to connect the Prime Minister (PM) with the general masses. Considering that a large number of people do not have a connection to television, radio has been chosen as a medium to reach the population. The program provides a platform for every citizen to connect, suggest and participate in governance. Over 90% of the total Indian population can be reached by radio. It is India’s most popular TV radio show, not only informs the people about various issues, but also considers and recognizes the work of people for the welfare of society. Inspirational stories in ‘Mann ki Baat’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called on people to share ideas, interesting topics and inspiring stories on Mygov or the NaMo app for the “Mann ki Baat” program. A tea seller named Mohd. Pasha of Warangal received an invitation from the Prime Minister’s office to participate in Mann ki Baat. Pasha took out a loan from Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Bharat last year and he has used the amount effectively. During the reception of the 78th episode, Prime Minister Modi spoke of the “boat ambulance service” launched in Dal Lake by Tarik Ahmad Patloo. He started the service to help COVID-19 patients reach hospitals and spread awareness of the virus. A specially disabled person from Kottayam, Kerala named ND Rajappan was also recognized for his commitment and gratitude to cleanliness by the Prime Minister as he addressed the nation during Mann ki Baat. Dr Shashank Joshi was also congratulated at Mann ki Baat on April 25 for his substantial involvement in Maharashtra’s COVID-19 task force. Several other untold stories have caught the nation’s attention because of the Mann ki Baat program. In each episode, the PM points out such successes and encourages others to do better. Solve important issues The platform has been used by the Prime Minister on various occasions to address important issues and developments in the country. He spoke about voices for the locals and mentioned the pencil village in India. At the farmers’ protest, he spoke about the controversial laws and used Mann ki Baat as a bridge for conversation. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Prime Minister asked people to follow the guidelines of the 76th episode of the program. There are many more episodes and these certainly allow the nation to understand the government’s point of view and form an opinion accordingly. Read also: Implementation problem: Money transferred to ineligible farmers under PM-KISAN Yojana costs government Rs 3,000 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thelogicalindian.com/trending/mann-ki-baat-revenue-since-2014-29777 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos