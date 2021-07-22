Boris Johnson missed opportunity to set upgrade program, MPs say





Boris Johnson has “missed” his opportunity to set his government’s flagship leveling program that risks becoming an “all-and-nothing policy,” MPs said. Leveling was a term coined when Mr Johnson walked into Downing Street and came under heavy pressure in the 2019 election as a way to bridge regional inequalities and “improve daily life and chances of living”. But the phrase has since been used to tackle a number of societal ills, including tackling racial inequalities in the context of Black Lives Matter protests, speaking out about the rights of people with disabilities, and attacking to anti-Semitism. A Black Lives Matter Protest (Aaron Chown / PA) Releasing a report on the policy on Thursday, Labor MP Darren Jones, chairman of the Trade, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee, said: ‘The upgrade was an important part of the government’s offer to the people British in the last election, but it looks like every possible government funding stream – be it bus stops or football pitches – is being labeled as for leveling. “ The BEIS committee said it believed leveling meant “the more even spread of economic and social opportunities across the country.” But the panel added that despite collecting a lot of evidence for a year from various parts of the government, they had not received adequate responses to their questions on the agenda, and it was not clear who was responsible for implementing it. The Prime Minister was criticized after a speech last week at the UK Battery Industrialization Center in Coventry – which was touted as a major bid to define his vision for the UK – for providing few new details on the upgrade level. Mr Johnson appointed Tory MP Neil O’Brien as upgrade adviser in May and promised a white paper on upgrading later in the year. Neil O’Brien was appointed Prime Minister’s Upgrade Advisor earlier this year (Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament) But Mr Jones said: “Last week the Prime Minister missed his opportunity to explain what leveling is and instead revealed that the government has failed miserably to translate a political phrase into a deliverable government program.” The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson insisted that the speech defined the leveling up and added: “There will obviously be more to say about the leveling up when we publish our white paper later this year. year. “ The committee report said: “Despite the emphasis on leveling as a central theme of government discourse, there remains a lack of clarity as to what the government actually means by leveling, and subsequently, how success or not of the government policy upgrading goal can be assessed and evaluated. He added: “To date, the government has provided no overall strategy for the program or a vision of what an improved UK might look like in the future.” MEPs said it was not clear whether the amount of money pledged was enough to match, let alone exceed, historic levels of UK and EU funding to local governments. And that “given that the government itself is focusing on its upgrading program, the lack of clarity around its meaning and how it translates into specific policy initiatives and strategies is glaring.” The report warned: “As it stands, the race to the top risks becoming an all-and-nothing policy. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralfifetimes.com/news/national/19459902.boris-johnson-flunked-opportunity-define-levelling-agenda-say-mps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos