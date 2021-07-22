US diplomat Sherman visits China (State Department)





U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China on July 25 and 26, the State Department said on Wednesday, as the world’s two largest economies seek to navigate a deeply troubled bilateral relationship.

Sherman, the second head of the State Department, will meet with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in the city of Tianjin, southeast of Beijing.

Sherman’s visit will come at the end of visits to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia as part of his second visit to Asia in less than two months. The State Department said Sherman will also visit Oman on July 27.

Talks with China would be “part of current US efforts to hold frank exchanges … to advance US interests and values ​​and to handle relations responsibly,” the State Department said. in a press release.

Using the acronym for China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China, he said Sherman would “discuss areas where we have serious concerns about the actions of the PRC, as well as areas where our interests align.” .

Sherman’s visit to China has been anticipated in foreign policy circles, but was not announced with the remainder of his trip last week.

This could help set the stage for further exchanges and a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year, possibly on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Italy in late October.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported last week that China is planning for Xie Feng, a deputy foreign minister, to meet with Sherman, but the two sides are discussing the details of the protocol.

“Our high-level engagement is a precious resource, so we wanted to make sure that we were going to have substantial and constructive exchanges with senior PRC officials,” a senior US administration official told reporters.

“That’s exactly what we think we are getting with this reunion that we were going to have with Wang Yi.”

North Korea, the climate and Iran are common issues she hopes to make progress on in China, despite a conflicted relationship that has plunged relations to their worst level in decades.

“We certainly have conversations going on about potential ways to work together on common issues,” a second senior official said.

Biden stepped up sanctions against China for alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong and targeted more Chinese officials last week. Unlike Trump, he has also largely sought to rally allies and partners to help counter what the White House says are China’s increasingly coercive economic and foreign policies.

In April, Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry visited Shanghai, making him the top US official to visit China under the Biden administration.

But otherwise, the two sides have had little high-level face-to-face contact since a first high-level diplomatic meeting under the Biden administration in March in Alaska, where top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi harangued the US side over what he said it was a hegemonic American foreign policy and its struggling democracy.

The United States accused China of demagoguery.

Executives of the Asia-Pacific business group APEC, including Biden, Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi, on Friday pledged to work to expand the sharing and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the global pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2021/07/21/senior-us-diplomat-sherman-to-visit-china-state-department/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos