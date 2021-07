Florida Democrats call Donald Trump hypocrite on Cuba, say he abandoned Venezuela

The Florida Democratic Party took its time responding to former President Donald Trump’s denunciation of President Joe Biden’s Cuban policies.

But after close of business on Wednesday, the FDP stepped on the scene, saying Trump had no room to talk about the situation in Cuba given he had done nothing when Venezuela was in the balance.

Recent statements by former President Donald Trump on the current situation in Cuba are just a continuation of his usual pattern of hypocrisy, populism and demagoguery. Faced with massive protests in Venezuela following the illegitimate inauguration of Nicolas Maduro in January 2019, following an election marred by misconduct and fraud, Trump offered nothing more than harsh words and very little action, ”FDP Chairman Manny Diaz said in a press release.

On the contrary, Trump was a gift to dictators around the world who oppress and suffocate their people. His fabulous admiration for tyrants and despots abroad, which characterized his years in power, has been a stain on our country, whether it is his almost servile relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to falling in love with the North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, ”Diaz added.

As the son of a political prisoner, nothing can be more insulting to me and my family. Trump cynically used the pain of our communities for political gain. Make no mistake, this is nothing more than a reprehensible ploy that plays on the emotions of all those who fight for a free and democratic Cuba just to get elected in 2024 or to satisfy its obsession with itself. and power, ”concluded the president.

Trump called Biden’s approach to the unrest on the Communist Island a “national parody” last week.

As President, I put forward a strategic vision in which the peoples of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua would be free and that the Western Hemisphere would be the first completely free hemisphere in all of human history. The Biden administration is wasting a historic opportunity to defend freedom and human rights in our home region. The Biden administration is betraying the freedom-loving Cuban people. I fought for Cuba, not them, Trump said.

Trump can claim he had a “strategic vision,” but the reality was that the first term saw standstill policies. Senator Rick Scott was so often disappointed with Trump’s inability to move that he was forced to argue that Trump would be brought into action in a second term, which did not happen in the first. .

