How rich is Melania Trump?





Clever Ida Mae / Flickr.com

Former First Lady Melania Trump has kept a low profile since she and her husband, former President Donald Trump, left the White House in January. The Trumps are moving to the Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Fla., But People reported in early July that 15-year-old Melania and Barron were dividing their summer of 2021 between their Manhattan apartment and their vacation home in Bedminster. , New Jersey, where the private Trump National Golf Club is located.

See: All The Ways Assets Have Made Money Over The Past 20 Years Find Out: How Rich Are Oprah, Bill Gates and Other Big Names?

Even in the White House, Melania Trump lived a private life. What exactly do we know about the 51-year-old, her fortune, and her glamorous lifestyle?

Melania Trump net worth: $ 50 million

Before being the wife of Donald Trump, Melania Knauss Trump was a successful model. Discovered at the age of 16, the Slovenian-born beauty worked in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996. As a model, she has worked with many famous photographers, including Mario Testino , Arthur Elgort and Peter Arnell. She has appeared on the covers of many major publications, including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, British GQ and InStyle.

Following in her husband’s footsteps, Trump focused on entrepreneurial efforts. In 2010, she launched her Melania Timepieces & Jewelry collection on QVC. She also had a caviar skin care line, Melania, which never saw the light of day due to independent business issues that were beyond her control, according to Racked.

Even when she lived in the White House, she left the door open to bring in money, according to a report. In February 2017, an Associated Press investigation found that she was in New York City archives as the CEO of Melania Marks Accessories Member Corp., which is the holding company of Melania Marks Accessories LLC. The two companies bring in between $ 15,000 and $ 50,000 in royalties per year, according to the May 2016 Trumps financial disclosure file. Another company, Melania LLC, is also active, but has been reported to produce less than $ 200 and having a total value of less than $ 1,000.

The story continues

Find out: just how rich are President Joe Biden and those other big names?

In September 2016, Trump filed a libel suit against the Daily Mail after the newspaper ran an article claiming she previously worked as an escort. It was dismissed in February 2017 by a Maryland judge over location issues, but she re-filed the $ 150 million lawsuit in New York City, claiming the article had ruined her one and only opportunity, as that extremely famous and well-known person, to launch several product lines, including clothing, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care and perfumes. In April 2017, the two sides agreed to a $ 2.9 million settlement and the Daily Mail apologized, including:

We accept that these allegations about Ms. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologize to Ms. Trump for any distress our posting has caused her.

Celebrity net worth assesses their net worth at $ 50 million.

Related: A Look At Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Finances

Melania wins over marriage

Donald and Melania Trumps On January 22, 2005, marriage set the tone for a life of extravagance. The opulent affair had an estimated price tag of $ 1 million and was held in Mar-a-Lago. Embroidered with 1,500 crystal rhinestones, the future Christian Dior wedding dress of the future first lady was considered at the time to be one of the most expensive ever made, at an approximate cost of around $ 100,000.

The couples, 400 guests, feasted on dishes prepared by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, for a total bill of around $ 110,000. The elegant case paired perfectly with her emerald-cut 12k Graff engagement ring. Her future husband reportedly landed the sparkler for $ 1.5 million at half its retail price in exchange for a promotion on his then-reality series The Apprentice. For their 10th anniversary in 2015, Donald Trump gave it an upgrade in the form of a 25-carat diamond ring.

A-listers in attendance included people from all corners of the Trumps world, from politics and business to fashion and television. Former President Bill Clinton was there with Hillary Rodham Clinton, whom Donald Trump would defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

Next: 15 Crazy Benefits Of Being A President

More from GOBankingTaux

Last updated: July 21, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rich-melania-trump-210026739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos