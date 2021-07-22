Politics
‘Modi Chai’ booth owner brutally killed, investigates
On July 21, an elderly man identified as Balram Sachan was brutally murdered. His body was found lying in the fields a bit far from his tea stall. There were several marks of wounds on his face and head. Sachan, 65, had opened a small tea stand named Modi Chai, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is believed to have been close to several local BJP leaders. The police were informed by the inhabitants of the murder.
Sachan was a resident from the village of Gopalpur and held his tea stand near the Shubh Resort. His son Jaswant said that Balram Sachan slept in the tea room at night. On Tuesday, he attended an Akhand Ramayana program at the Shubh Resort which continued until 11 p.m. He went home to get his bedding and left for the shop. His body was found between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and police were notified of the incident. His body was sent for autopsy. So far, the family has not charged anyone with murder.
Sachan was close to many local BJP leaders
According to the villagers, when Prime Minister Modi was sworn in in 2014, Balram named his tearoom after Prime Minister Modis. Soon it became a landmark, and several leaders large and small would stop by his shop and drink tea. Since he was a soft-spoken person, he got to know several BJP leaders.
Dhanesh Singh, the head of the Ghatampur police station, said the preliminary investigation revealed that he was murdered due to a former feud.
Kanpur Outer Police Superintendent Ashtabhuja Singh said in a statement that police were informed of the murder by members of Balram Sachan’s family. As soon as local police learned of the incident, they arrived and started an investigation.
@adgzonekanpur @igrangekanpur @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/VW5gFF2RNN
Kanpur Field Police (@KanpurOuterpol) July 21, 2021
The SP itself verified the scene of the incident. The responsible station registered FIR in the case, and the body was sent for an autopsy. Once we receive the post-mortem report, a further investigation will be initiated, he said.
