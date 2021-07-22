Pegasus Line: Modi’s government dismantled national security, says PPCC chairman | Pondicherry News





PODUCHERRY: Pondicherry Pradesh Congress Committee Chairman AV Subramanian on Wednesday criticized the BJP government at the Center for spying on and spying on the cell phones of constitutional officials, Union cabinet ministers, current and former leaders Indian security forces, senior leaders of opposition parties, journalists, lawyers and activists via Israeli surveillance software Pegasus.

In a statement, Subramanian said the “shocking and sensational reports” on espionage revealed a treacherous dismantling of national security by the BJP government. The BJP government assassinated “the rule of law”, “fundamental right to privacy” and “constitutional obligations” in broad daylight, he said.

The President of Congress said that the spyware, Pegasus, not only violates WhatsApp, but also activates the phone’s camera and microphone to capture all activity near the phone in addition to hacking all the security features of the phone, including including listening to and sending passwords, contact lists, calendar events. , SMS and live voice calls.

“This is clearly a betrayal and a total abdication of national security by the government, especially since the foreign company could possibly have access to this data. And the person responsible is none other than the minister. Union Amit Shah. Of course, this could not without the consent and assent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an unforgivable sacrilege and a denial of the constitutional oath of the Minister of the Interior of the Union and the Prime Minister, ”Subramanian said.

He said the phones of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his aides were also hacked. The phone of former chief electoral commissioner Ashok Lavasa has also been selected for illegal surveillance and espionage. The founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms, Jagdeep Chhokar, as well as a host of journalists and media organizations were also targeted.

He regretted that the Union IT Minister continued to mislead Parliament even after the former IT Minister admitted to Parliament on November 28, 2019 that 121 people from India were included. on the Pegasus Infected Person List and the Union Government sent a notice to NSO, created the Pegasus spyware and sold it only to government agencies.

“Why did the Modi government spy on its citizens and political leaders before and in the run-up to the 2019 general parliamentary elections as well as after?” Does this not justify an in-depth investigation into the role of the Prime Minister, the Union Minister of the Interior and other people involved “The Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, in charge of internal security, shouldn’t he be sacked immediately? Subramanian questioned.

He further asked who had authorized the purchase and use of the illegal spyware. “Who did the Prime Minister or the Union Home Secretary authorize the purchase of the illegal Pegasus spyware? How many hundreds or thousands of crores (rupees) were spent?” He asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/puducherry/pegasus-row-modi-govt-dismantled-national-security-ppcc-president-says/articleshow/84614343.cms

