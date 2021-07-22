Politics
Couples question 3-child policy, leaders bet on AI, automation
What is the general trend of the last Chinese census?
The results arrived in May. The Chinese population continues to increase, to 1.41 billion (compared to 1.2 billion in 2000 and 1.34 billion in 2010) but the average annual growth rate has fallen from 0.57% (2000-10) to 0 , 53% (2010-20).
What’s the other big trend?
The rapid urbanization of China, in part due to the New Urbanization Plan (2014-20). Today, 64% of China lives in cities (compared to 50% in 2010 and 36% in 2000). Urbanization in India is estimated at only 34%.
What’s the good news?
China is not only more urban than before, it is better educated (primary and tertiary). Illiteracy increased from 4.08% in 2010 to 2.67% in 2020. In addition, the sex ratio at birth has improved, from 118 in 2010 to 111 in 2020.
What’s the bad news?
A lot of bad news. The impact of decades of one-child policy is not reversing. President Xi Jinping eased restrictions in 2016. There was a brief fertility surge for a year, where couples who wanted a second child had one. But since then, the story has turned badly again. Huang Wenzheng, a population expert, noted that births declined to 12 million last year. China’s total fertility rate (TFR) is 1.3, well below the replacement rate.
Will the new 3-child policy work?
Most couples don’t think so. Chinese social networks are full of their stories. Couples are often referred to as fang nu (domestic slaves) who pay off their mortgage. The cost of living is high, as do the costs of childcare, maternity and paternity leave vary and are considered insufficient. It is clear that for the 3 child policy to work, housing support and childcare services need to be integrated into policy making.
What about China’s aging problem?
Census figures show that there has been a 5% increase in the population aged 65 and over and those aged 60 and over. This is likely to put pressure on healthcare and on still rudimentary pension systems. The informal sector offers no guarantee of retirement; the rural pension is still a small amount, and most Chinese rely on the state-run urban pension system. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said state-run pension coverage will peak at $ 1.09 trillion in 2027 and may run out in 2035.
There is also the big problem of migrants.
The census also shows that China’s floating population has grown by nearly 70% over the past decade, to 376 million. Urban China masks the plight of the floating population (migrants) which is strictly neither urban nor rural. Migrants cannot access social services. Migration has carved out rural and rusty areas (in the northeast) and created a generation of children left behind.
And an east-west problem.
Migration trends show that peacocks always fly east (meaning skilled workers / labor are flocking to the east coast) and not west (inside China). Chinese leaders want more migration to the west. But the population of the eastern provinces increased by 2.15 percentage points. And the Rust Belt provinces that have auto factories (Jilin, Heilongjiang and Liaoning) saw their populations shrink by 1.2 percentage points.
So, is China’s demographic dividend over?
The Chinese workforce (15-59 years old) has grown from 70% of the population in 2010 to 64% today. Demographers say the population will peak in 2027 and then decline. One short-term solution is to increase the retirement age. Female blue-collar workers retire at age 50, female white-collar workers at 55. The retirement age for men is 60. China can extend its retirement protocol. It is under study.
What are the Chinese leaders thinking about?
They are already working on alternatives to the demographic dividend, focusing on technology, especially automation and AI, as the driving force behind productivity. They know that population decline will lead to lower economic output, which will impact China’s rise.
Warning
The opinions expressed above are those of the author.
END OF ARTICLE
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/toi-edit-page/population-debate-china-style-peacocks-slaves-couples-question-3-child-policy-leaders-bet-on-ai-automation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]