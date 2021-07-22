BS Yediyurappa urges supporters to follow ‘ethics’, not to protest under any circumstances





Bangalore: While speculation about the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is rife, party leader Bharatiya Janata on Wednesday called on workers and party supporters not to engage in protests or make statements regardless of anything. political development. “I have the privilege to be a loyal worker of the BJP. It is my greatest honor to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behavior. I urge everyone to act in accordance with the party ethics and not to indulge in disrespectful and embarrassing protests or indiscipline for the party, ”he tweeted. READ ALSO | Vaccination against Covid in Mumbai will resume from Friday; BMC obtains 61,200 doses of Covishield and Covaxin “The party is equivalent to my mother. The affection must not exceed its limits. The disrespect for the party would be too painful for me. I hope my supporters will understand my feelings in this regard,” he wrote in Kannada. The seer of Siddaganga Mutt Siddalinga Swami, who had led a delegation of seers to meet the CM of Karnataka, said: “He (the CM) told us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Interior Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda have special respect for him as they have not allowed anyone over 75 years of age to reign. “ “CM also said he would work for the party until his last breath,” he added. Earlier, sources informed ABP News that CM BS Yediyurappa is likely to resign citing age and health reasons. He will continue to deny the reports until the development is finalized and the party leadership decides when to officially announce his resignation, they added. Speculation gained momentum when CM Yediyurappa recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The official reason given for the meeting was that it was to discuss state-owned “pending development projects”. He met BJP President JP Nadda after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Yediyurapa said he was not aware of any change of leadership in Karnataka. “I don’t know anything about the change of leadership, you have to say it. During my discussions with Prime Minister Modi, I asked him for permission to carry out development work pending in the state,” he said. he told the media in response to a question. The decision on who will be Karnataka’s next WC will be finalized soon, sources said. The prominent candidates considered are Pralhad Joshi, BL Santosh, Lakshman Savadi and Murugesh Nirani. (With contributions from the agency)

