Donald Trump Jr. chastises Joe Biden for spreading vaccine “misinformation”





Donald Trump Jr. accused President Joe Biden of spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines during his CNN town hall on Wednesday.

The former president’s son took aim at Biden’s comments at the event in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he touted the value of vaccinations as the particularly contagious Delta variant of the virus sweeps the country.

On Thursday, Trump Jr shared a clip that was tweeted to the Breaking911 account, in which Biden said, “You’re fine. You’re not going, you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccines.”

Trump Jr wrote with the clip, “Is the White House considering removing this from social media to spread disinformation?

Is the White House considering removing this from social media to spread disinformation? There are plenty of examples of vaccinated people who have contracted COVID again! FOLLOW THE SCIENCE !!!! https://t.co/UwBtf4C85v

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2021

“There are plenty of examples of vaccinated people who have contracted COVID again! FOLLOW THE SCIENCE !!!!” he added.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

The Centers for Disease Control CDC says COVID vaccines help protect people against “critically ill” disease, “including reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.”

He said research has shown that people who are fully vaccinated may be less likely to pass the virus on to others even if they contract the disease, “however, a small percentage” of those who are fully vaccinated will still contract the disease. , “if they are exposed to the virus that causes it.”

The CDC also said those who are fully vaccinated “could have infections, but no symptoms,” according to its advice released last month.

Last week, Biden criticized how COVID misinformation on social media like Facebook was “killing people.” The comment drew a firm rebuttal from the tech giant, who said “facts – not allegations – should help inform” efforts to overcome disinformation.

The issue of vaccinations was a key part of Biden’s message to Mount St. Joseph University town hall. He said it was essential that people get the vaccines because: “We have a pandemic for those who haven’t been vaccinated. It’s that basic, that simple.”

“Ten thousand people have recently died; about 9,950 of them are people who had not been vaccinated,” he said, “If you are vaccinated you are not going to be. hospitalized, you’re not going to be in an intensive care unit and you’re not going to die. “

The president also presented a tentative schedule for when he expects the vaccine to be offered to children under 12. He suggested that, according to scientific advice, it could happen “maybe at the beginning of the school year, end of August, beginning of September, October.”

President Joe Biden attends a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 21, 2021. He spoke about the importance of COVID vaccinations. SAUL LOEB / Getty

