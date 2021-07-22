Donald Trump promises that the Cuban dictatorship would not have lasted if he had been president





Former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has made a commitment to the Hispanic network Telemundo What His second term could not have lasted because of the sanctions imposed on him by the Cuban regime.

“I don’t think they can last long anymore because I made sanctions, I did a lot of things you know, and now you feel brave.”, Revealed the Republican to the Telemundo51 channel.

During his four-year tenure, Trump attacked the Cuban regime with travel restrictions and trade restrictions on those who negotiate with companies affiliated with the Cuban military.

The current US government announced on Monday that it would re-allow remittances to Cuba and review the transfer of diplomats to the island. Two actions of President Joe Biden, his predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021) will reverse the results.

These are the actions Biden decided to continue exploring the struggles in Cuba on July 11, as described to the agencies, is the most important in decades EFE, Andhra Y Reuters White House officials.

US President Joe Biden

Comments from officials further indicate that Biden does not want to soften Washington’s stance after his predecessor, Donald Trump, shoots a historic event with former President Barack Obama’s Havana, and that too The recent riots will have a significant impact on any policy change.

Overall Activities Demonstrates the creation of a “Remittances Task Force” aimed at identifying the most effective way to get the money “to reach the hands of the Cuban people”.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission deported Cubelex, reveals who created the list of prisoners that it updates every day More than 500 Cubans were arrested during or after the struggles against the dictatorship of Castro. Many of these prisoners were missing, according to their relatives.

Cubans post photos of people they say they cannot find or share arrest stories. In the Facebook group “Missing #SOSCuba” with over 10,000 members.

We went from station to station looking for him, he said. Alberto Bettencourt About his sister, mother of two, arrested during a demonstration in Havana. “They won’t let me talk,” he told Reuters, “Stop crying. “But she’s not a criminal. He was taken away by the crowd, ”he said.

The Republican Party, which was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the election last November, said: “Much of the work that we have done for Cuba and the freedom of the people will be brought under the table by the Biden administration. ”

(With EFE information)

