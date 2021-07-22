Politics
Is anyone listening? – The Armenian mirror-spectator
In fact, there were casualties; Armenian soldiers have been killed and others captured on Armenian soil itself, which should trigger Article 4 of the CSTO agreement.
Contrary to Aliyev’s statement, the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group insist there is still work to be done in Karabakh to determine the status issue. .
On April 13, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs called on the parties to resume their high-level dialogue to achieve a final and comprehensive lasting settlement of the Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the Co-Chairs. However, no action has yet been taken.
On the other hand, Europe has taken subtle steps to return to the region. Europe’s approach involves economic aid and development, so as not to alert or upset Moscow. But steps are being taken towards sustainable economic growth which can lead to future political cooperation.
We first attended the visit of a delegation led by the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Neighborhood Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, who announced that the EU had decided to contribute 2.6 billion euros for development programs in Armenia, especially in the region of Syunik, which is economically and politically vulnerable. The EU provides more than 3 billion euros to Georgia and 900 million to Azerbaijan. We do not know if these figures calibrate the level of the EU’s friendship with these three countries.
The President of the European Council Charles Michel then visited the region to continue the implementation of these grants.
It’s hard to imagine private investment at this point in a war-torn Armenia, where stability is precarious at best. These investments are welcome and reassuring, as are the commitments of Armenian benefactors in the diaspora.
The next major event to occur is President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Armenia, which could have political implications.
It is interesting to note that during the first two visits to the EU, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his deep gratitude while addressing very topical issues, such as the return of prisoners, bellicose statements by Azerbaijan and a call for the resumption of negotiations, under the auspices of the OSCE.
However, the two European officials stuck to their prepared texts and did not respond to the Pashinyans’ appeals. This attitude encourages President Aliyev to make threatening remarks against Armenia, with the certainty that the international community will not react when it is in fact urgent to do so.
Nikol Pashinyan reassured the audience that there is no Zangezur corridor. The implementation of the November 9 declaration is ensured by the deputy prime ministers of the three signatory countries and the Armenian authorities categorically deny that the issue of the corridor is on their agenda and further say that it will never be. . However, Aliyev insists that Azerbaijan will forcefully use this corridor if Armenia refuses to do so voluntarily.
Azerbaijan has also tried to internationalize the issue of the corridor, which is fundamentally a component of Turkey’s pan-Turanist agenda. But Azerbaijan, at a recent conference in Tashkent, touted the idea that the Zangezur Corridor is part of the China Highway and Belt Project. On the other hand, the idea was also discussed when Azerbaijan invited foreign ambassadors to Shushi last week.
Until recently, President Erdogan’s rhetoric was viewed as bluster by the international community. No more. In recent years he has expanded his plans and he taught Aliyev the same. We can no longer afford to mistake their threats for a bluff.
Recently, President Aliyev’s threats have become increasingly worrying. He claims all the territory of Armenia.
On July 14, he made the following threats: We will go back and we are going back. No one can stop us. We will definitely be back as there is no other way. After the opening of all transport links, we will of course return there and the Azerbaijani people will return to the lands of their ancestors. A tripartite agreement of November 10 stipulates that all refugees must return to their homeland. Our native land is Zangezur. Our native land is Goycha (Sevan) and Irevan (Yerevan).
In turn, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov amplified Aliyev’s threat by declaring: We are the victorious country. We have destroyed Armenia.
He expanded on this theme by adding: President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, recently threatened that the war was over but despite this we are ready and must be ready for war at all times.
In accordance with his threats, the Azerbaijani forces have stepped up their serious military actions; after crossing the Armenian territories at Syunik and Gegharkyunik, they recently approached Eraskh, causing casualties in sight of Yerevan. These actions deserve immediate responses from the CSTO and the UN Security Council.
These are not empty threats. They are real. In fact, Aliyev and Hasanov are declaring war; not a virtual war, but a real war. Aliyev had made similar threats for a few years before September 27, 2019. Armenia ignored him at its peril.
Is anyone listening?
