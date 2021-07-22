McAuliffe uses first general election TV commercial to tie Youngkin to Trump





Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) uses his first general election television commercial to tie Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin to former President TrumpDonald TrumpCaitlyn Jenner pledges to back Trump if he does another White House offer Biden says he doesn’t want the voting rights to be “contained” in a filibuster debate. Club for Growth attacks Cheney in an ad, compares her to Clinton MORE.

In the 30-second spot, dubbed “Because of You,” McAuliffe calls Youngkin “loyal to Donald Trump.”

The ad uses audio from a radio interview Youngkin gave in May, when the Republican said Trump was “a big part of why I’m running.”

Youngkin hit back at the announcement in a tweet Thursday, citing McAuliffe’s quote in the announcement as saying he had walked across the aisle to work with Republicans during his tenure as governor.

“He actually bragged about causing traffic jams, saying he was ‘proud to have more veto than any other governor’ in Virginia history,” Youngkin tweeted.

Terry McAuliffe has been a partisan attack dog his entire life.

As governor, I will be working across the aisle to get things done, not just talk about it. pic.twitter.com/KQkW6HhA8m

Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) July 22, 2021

Trump has become a major factor in the gubernatorial race as McAuliffe and his Democratic allies seek to tie Youngkin to the former president, who lost Virginia in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Youngkin’s campaign, however, also worked to link McAuliffe to Trump.

Youngkin’s campaign ran a digital ad earlier this month titled “Exposed: Terry McAuliffes Obsession With Donald Trump” in which the campaign cited a 2009 contribution Trump made to McAuliffe and images of the two toasting each other. at a dinner in 2017.

McAuliffe responded to the ad last week, telling The Hill he “took a hit”.

Trump is viscerally hated in this state. I’ve beaten Trump every time here. I ran Clinton’s operations and I ran Biden’s operations here in Virginia, and we crushed him, ”McAuliffe said.

Youngkin has deployed an aggressive digital and television advertising campaign in an attempt to present himself to the electorate as a political newcomer. The first television commercial for the Republican general election aired in May.

Virginia’s gubernatorial race is expected to be one of the most watched and costly contests of the off-year elections.

The polls show a competitive race with Youngkin behind McAuliffe. A JMS Analytics survey released last month showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin, 46% to 42%, with a 4.2 point margin of error. Meanwhile, a poll by right-wing firm WPA Intelligence showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin by 48% to 46%. This poll had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

Last month, the Cook Political Report moved the race from probably Democrat to more Democratic. “

Update at 11:10 a.m.

