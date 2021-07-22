Modi’s government key priority to focus on JK’s development: Santosh, BJP leader





Jammu, July 22 (PTI) The national secretary general (organization) of the BJP, BL Santosh, said on Thursday that after removing all “bottlenecks” in Jammu and Kashmir, the top priority of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now to focus on development. Addressing the meeting during his visit to Jammu, he said the development, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir under the BJP government led by Modi, is “second to none” and speaks himself of the progress. remarkable that this region has achieved after the BJP. took over. “After removing all bottlenecks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the main priority of the BJP government is now to focus on development,” he said. BJP chief said that in accordance with Modi’s mission, ” Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas ”, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has experienced unprecedented development in all sectors since Prime Minister Modi took over the reins of this nation. “The former state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was one of the best and most developed at the time of independence, has become the most backward state in the country. After the Modi government came to power in the Center, we had succeeded in obtaining projects for Central Jammu and Kashmir, “he added. Santosh also provided an update on the public awareness programs launched by the BJP across the country, particularly during the second wave of Covid. Emphasizing the need to sensitize the common masses to all the achievements of the BJP governments, both in the Center and in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that various historic initiatives had been taken by them for the welfare of the people in general. and the oppressed in particular. “Much work for the advancement, development, upliftment and welfare of neglected sections, which have been scapegoats for seven decades, has been done by the BJP,” he said, adding that people will not be carried away by the opposition narratives because they have full confidence in the prime minister who heads 130 crores people of the world’s largest democracy. PTI AB KJ KJ Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

