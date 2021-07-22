Michael Cohen thinks Kushner has already switched to Trump





Michael Cohen has said he believes Jared Kushner has turned on his stepfather, Donald Trump. New York prosecutors are leading a criminal investigation into Trump’s business empire. Cohen said it was noteworthy that Kushner’s name had been absent from proceedings so far. Loading Something is loading.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, has said he believes Jared Kushner has already turned on his stepfather as the criminal investigation into Trump’s business empire intensifies.

Cohen offered no evidence but said he believed it was due to the little mention of Kushner.

Cohen tweeted Wednesday that Kushner’s name had been absent from “all of the controversy, charges and arrests” related to the investigation. He assumed it was because Kushner was already cooperating with prosecutors.

“Interesting how @jaredkushner’s name (#SecretaryOfEverything) seems to be missing from all the controversy, charges and arrests,” Cohen tweeted. “Is he the next to fall or a cooperating witness? Knowing what a snake he is, I bet the latter!”

Michael Cohen (@ MichaelCohen212) July 21, 2021

Cohen was one of Trump’s most trusted confidants, but their relationship deteriorated in 2017. Federal prosecutors investigated Cohen over hidden money payments made to women who said they had relationships with Trump and on Cohen’s comments to Congress on Trump’s trade relations in Russia.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to federal crimes, including lying to Congress, tax evasion and bank fraud. Cohen, who is serving the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, has become one of Trump’s most vocal critics.

Cohen has cooperated with prosecutors and provided evidence against his former boss since at least 2019 in an effort to secure a more lenient sentence.

Representatives for Kushner did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On July 1, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office released an indictment of 15 counts against the Trump organization and Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer, including charges of robbery and tax evasion. Prosecutors described a multi-year plan put in place by company executives to avoid taxes.

Read more: The Definitive Oral History of How Trump Took Over the GOP, As Cruz, Rubio & 20 Other Insiders Told Us

The indictment against Weisselberg twice listed an anonymous co-conspirator, suggesting that one of Trump’s immediate family members may be next to face charges.

Weisselberg, one of Trump’s most trusted employees, had told prosecutors he would not turn on his boss, The Washington Post reported in June.

Commentators have since speculated that the prospect of criminal charges and jail time could make Trump’s family members turn on him.

Cohen alleged in June that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were involved in creating false documentary evidence on behalf of Donald Trump. No evidence of this has emerged.

Mary Trump, the former president’s ex-niece, speculated that Ivanka might be persuaded to provide evidence against her father.

“As counterintuitive as it sounds, I think Ivanka still has one to lose and two more to hang on to. Her husband’s family is rightfully very wealthy,” she told The Daily Beast. earlier in July.

