BJP Governor Dalal, Modi and Amit Shah must be beaten with shoes: Congressman over Pegasus spy case





In a scathing attack on the government following the Pegasus espionage scandal, Congressman and Rajasthan Youth Congress President Ganesh Ghogra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah should be beaten with shoes for illegally spying on people by hacking into their phones. Ghogra also brought the charge of the BJP’s dalal, or pimp, against the governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra. Our governor sitting here is a BJP pimp, but our congressional leaders are on the side of the ordinary people. Today the price increase has skyrocketed, the price of gasoline, the price of gasoline, the price of diesel … the price hike has broken the backs of ordinary people and today, they are going to make our country a country which is not independent, “said Ganesh. Ghogra, congressman from Dungarpur during a protest rally organized by the party in Jaipur to demand a judicial inquiry into the case of spy on Pegasus. READ ALSO | What is Pegasus spyware, how it works and how it hacks WhatsApp Tackling Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pegasus’ alleged spy, Ghogra accused: “Our thoughts, what is our intention, our personal discussions are being exploited. Who can engage in such a perverse act? It can be done by Modi ji and this Ranga -Billa, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi can do it, they should be forced to run, beaten by shoes. Several high-ranking government ministers of Rajasthan – including Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, BD Kalla, Mamta Bhupesh – were on stage as Ghogra made the remarks. However, none of them tried to stop Ghogra from making the speech or berated him. The BJP unit in Rajasthan protested Ghogra’s comments and demanded his expulsion from Congress. WATCH | Did the Center use Pegasus spyware? BJP and Cong leaders intervene Congress leaders had planned to march to Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Thursday to demand a judicial inquiry into the Pegasus spy case. Senior Congressman and Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot also attacked the government led by Narendra Modi at the Center Wednesday in the Pegasus spy case. Pilot asked why the Center had not ordered an investigation into the case so far when it had already been done in France.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/governor-dalal-bjp-modi-amit-shah-beaten-with-shoes-congress-mla-1831491-2021-07-23

