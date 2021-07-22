Taliban militants claim to control “90 percent” of Afghanistan’s borders





A Taliban spokesman says the militant group has taken control of 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders, following their offensives across the conflict-ridden country amid the withdrawal of US forces. “Afghanistan’s borders with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, or about 90% of the border, are under our control,” Zabihullah Mujahid told Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday. . This claim was made because militants are believed to control around half of Afghanistan’s roughly 400 districts. Mujahid also said that the Taliban would not stand the presence of the terrorist group Takfiri Daesh in the country, saying: “We assure you that we will not allow the Islamic State (Daesh) to become active in the country, in the areas under our control “. In addition, the spokesperson said that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces, the Taliban will not tolerate foreign troops in the country, including those from Turkey which is in talks with Washington over the capture. control of Kabul airport. “We have already rejected Turkey’s position and declared that after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, we will not allow other foreign forces to stay in the country under any pretext,” Mujahid said. The Taliban group has previously called on Turkey to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under a deal reached between the United States and militants in Qatar’s capital, Doha, last year. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists that Turkey is the only country that can be trusted to continue the process after the withdrawal. Turkey, a NATO member, currently has around 600 troops in Afghanistan. U.S.-led foreign forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan after about two decades of war and occupation. Allies of the United States and NATO invaded Afghanistan in 2001 on the pretext that Taliban militants were harboring al-Qaeda, which had just carried out the “September 11 attacks” in the United States. The invasion removed the Taliban from power, but it made the security situation in the country worse. Taliban militants are now stepping up their attacks amid the US withdrawal. Many have blamed the United States and its NATO allies for the escalation of violence in Afghanistan, saying they have failed to stabilize the security situation in the country.

