Melania Trump didn’t think Donald Trump would win in 2016





Melania Trump reportedly cried on election night in 2016 after realizing her husband had won. She expected Donald Trump to lose. This story and many more are part of Insider's 2016 oral history of how Trump took over the GOP

Former First Lady Melania Trump never expected her husband to win the White House in 2016, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told Insider.

“Melania played a very limited role during the campaign, not believing Donald would actually win,” Cohen told Insider for his 2016 oral history of how Trump took control of the Republican Party. “However, when asked directly for her opinion on a question by Donald, she readily offered it.”

Cohen’s comment echoes other reports that Melania Trump and many others close to the former president did not expect to win on election night in 2016. Her niece Mary Jordan wrote in her 2020 book that Donald Trump was stunned when he won the election.

In 2018, New York journalist Michael Wolff reported that Melania Trump cried on election night in 2016 after realizing her husband had won. The Trump White House denied Wolff’s report at the time. However, Wolff struggled with questions of credibility surrounding his books on Trump.

Former House Speaker John Boehner speculated in 2018 that Donald Trump had promised Melania Trump that they would not win and therefore would not have to leave New York and move to Washington.

Just days after the 2016 election, the New York Post reported that Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump would stay in New York until the end of the school semester. They left New York for Washington in mid-June 2017, according to a Politico report at the time.

Inside Trumpworld, the former first lady is considered one of Donald Trump’s most influential advisers, matched only by the influence of his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A spokeswoman for the former first lady did not immediately comment on this story.

In a separate anecdote from Insider’s oral history project, Melania Trump agreed with her husband that John McCain “is not a war hero,” according to longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski. Melania Trump’s office denied making the comment.

