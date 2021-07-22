Trump attacks Republican who criticized Arizona audit





Former President Trump Donald Trump Caitlyn Jenner pledges to back Trump if he makes another offer for the White House Biden says he doesn’t want voting rights to be ‘wrapped up’ in a debate over the obstruction Club for Growth lashes out at Cheney in ad, compares her to Clinton PLUS attacking Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer (R) in his latest broadside against Republicans in the state pushing against a partisan election audit .

Trump called Boyer, who told The Hill in May that he was embarrassed by the audit after supporting the process, a RINO, or Republican In Name Only, and bragged about his main challenger.

Boyer has only been in trouble, and no one knows why. All we demand is voter integrity! It is led by a strong and well-respected challenger, former Arizona State Representative Anthony Kern, Trump said in a statement.

Boyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Arizona State Senate Republicans launched the audit after Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that fraud and irregularities led him to lose the state.

No evidence has emerged to suggest widespread misconduct marred by the November presidential election. Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes in 2020, marking the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won Arizona since 1996.

The audit focused on Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest county, and the Phoenix headquarters. Biden won it by more than 2 percentage points in November.

Trump’s latest invective underscores his animosity towards Republicans who opposed his allegations of voter fraud.

Boyer has been speaking out against the audit for months, telling the New York Times in May that it makes us sound like idiots.

Looking back, I didn’t think it would be that ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point, he said.

While Boyer is right to point out the lack of evidence to back up Trump’s claims, his criticism could come at a cost. While the former president hasn’t quite backed his main opponent, Trump has already backed several challengers against incumbent Republicans who crossed paths with him.

