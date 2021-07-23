Ahead of civic body polls, Delhi BJP rolls out NaMo app to make Modi magic work

The NaMo app will let people know about the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get feedback. (File photo)

The BJP unit in Delhi is already preparing for the municipal elections next year. After being defeated in the election campaigns of the Aam Aadmi party in the 2020 legislative elections in Delhi, the saffron party is falling back on the Modi magic to make a comeback in the next polls of civic bodies, but by being smart this this time.

A BJP official confirmed to India Today that after brainstorming, the party said its goal will be to connect with the economically weaker sections of Delhi, and to that end, the NaMo app will be an essential instrument. The app will let people know about the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conduct polls and collect feedback. Every time someone signs up on the app and provides feedback, it will become clear how much work is being done in that constituency.

The Delhi BJP has launched a campaign in Ashok Vihar, Rohini, Budh Vihar, where it urges people to install the NaMo app on their mobiles. About 13,370 stands are listed on the app. Moreover, the BJP relies on the application to help it get its foot in the door in areas where it does not have a solid base.

Sources said the Modi government wanted to make the NaMo app a way to reach people and at the same time get to know their views on affordable health services, farmers, corruption-free administration, cleanliness , fundamental changes and jobs, among others.

Delhi Head of State Adesh Kumar Gupta said the aim was to educate the government and the party to people who benefit from welfare policies and programs. Not only does it serve as a digital advertisement for the government led by Narendra Modi, but people will be able to tell their issues, share their opinion on government policies, and express their satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the work being done by them. deputies.

Feedback received on the NaMo app will also serve as a morale booster for BJP executives, as a feature allows workers in an area to be rated on the quality of their work.

