



White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday criticized China for rejecting a new World Health Organization investigation into the origins of COVID-19. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous, ”Psaki said during his daily press briefing. Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China’s National Health Commission, said on Thursday that the authoritarian, communist-led nation would not comply with the proposed investigation, which would audit markets and laboratories in Wuhan, China. “We cannot accept this kind of original research plan,” Zeng said. He said the plan flies in the face of common sense and violates science. A first China-controlled WHO investigation concluded in March that the virus likely emerged naturally from animals, but the results have drawn bipartisan contempt. After being criticized for turning over to the WHO to investigate the origin of the pandemic, President Biden abruptly pivoted in May and ordered a spy agency to examine for 90 days the possibility that the virus actually emerged accidentally or deliberately from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Jen Psaki called China’s dismissal of the Wuhan lab’s new COVID-19 probe “irresponsible and frankly dangerous.” MediaPunch / BACKGRID The pivot follows a Wall Street Journal report that three of the Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized in November 2019, just before the first public reports of the new virus. A US spy agency leans towards the theory of laboratory leaks, the US government has said. Former CDC director Robert Redfield said he believed COVID-19 was coming from the lab. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the WHO last year, alleging that the United Nations agency was responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic by credulously accepting false early Chinese data on the virus. Researchers working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. AFP via Getty Images The World Health Organization has launched a second probe from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. AFP via Getty Images Biden unconditionally joined the WHO despite Republicans claiming the body is ineffective. Summarizing with humor the Republican criticism, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) hurry Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, at a recent congressional hearing: “Can we agree that if you take President Xi Jinping, topple him and shake him, the World Health Organization will fall?” from his pocket ?

