Center snatches state rights over electricity, AAP says





New Delhi criticizes the central government led by Narendra Modi for being insensitive to farmers, the chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of the Punjab and the deputy of Sangrur Bhagwant Mann and the deputy of Delhi and the head of Punjab affairs , Jarnail Singh, said the government now plans to deny states electricity. At a press conference, AAP leaders asserted that if the bill amending the Electricity Bill, 2021, passes, electricity will no longer be the right of states. Mann claimed that the Center is now wresting electricity rights from states, just as it has done with the GST, agriculture, health and education. The Punjab contributes 40% to the grain pool and electricity for the tube wells is free for farmers. However, with this bill, the electricity subsidy that farmers received from the government of Punjab will end. Mann added that it was the same bill that had been discussed in 11 rounds of meetings between farmers and BJP ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar. He said: During these meetings, farmers were promised that this bill would not be introduced. In a multi-stakeholder meeting on the issues, we were told that this pledge was conditional on discussions with farmers which resulted in a positive conclusion. They are now saying that because this dialogue has never resulted in a conclusion, the bill will be brought forward. Mann added: With the passage of this electricity amendment bill, farmers will start to receive bills, which will place more of a burden on them. It’s part of a well-thought-out plot by the Modi government to make farming ultra-expensive. The aim is to get the farmers to cede their land to the capitalists. Tackling Prime Minister Modi, Bhagwant Mann said more than 600 farmers were killed in the agricultural unrest, but the prime minister did not say a single word. Farmers are now protesting in Jantar Mantar, they are now close to the Prime Minister. The government should talk to them and accept their demands so that they can return home happily, he added.

