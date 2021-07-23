Boris Johnson postpones welfare reform until fall | United Kingdom | New





Negotiations between Mr Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were broken off after Mr Javid was stricken with coronavirus. An announcement is not expected before Parliament’s summer recess. The NI hike would break a Conservative manifesto promise not to raise personal taxes.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson refused to be drawn into speculation. He said: “The approval process for our proposals is still ongoing. We will define it before the end of the year.” Business Secretary Paul Scully said he did not recognize reports of NI’s hike. He said: “This problem has been around for a long time, and we really need to deal with it, and that is what the Prime Minister and the Secretary of Health are really determined to do.” There have been warnings that the national insurance scheme is penalizing workers, but charities have said action is needed.

Steven Cameron, director of pensions at life insurance giant Aegon, said the move “would be difficult to justify on the grounds of intergenerational fairness.” Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, said the organization opposes older people bearing the full burden of care, but that it “seems right that they contribute” if they do. have the means. John O’Connell, TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Social care requires a more sustainable solution than increasing taxes on workers and businesses.” Torsten Bell, of the Resolution Foundation, said that the increase in NI “asks younger, lower paid workers to contribute more than older and richer people, compared to a fairer tax increase. Income”. Professor Len Shackleton, of the Institute of Economic Affairs think tank, said the hike would “still be a burden on working-age people at a time when jobs are precarious, inflation is rising and wages are rising. are tight “.

Comment from Jan Shortt Reports that the government is aiming to finance welfare reform by putting 1 pence on national insurance contributions should not be viewed as a tax on young people. Workers of all ages would invest in their future care from a kneeling sector. Not investing today is social assistance as we know it can hardly exist, except for the well-to-do, when today’s youth retire. While funds must be found for the health service, it is imperative that this increase in NI be contained, according to investigations by the Daily Express. A national care service is a radical proposition, but it addresses equity-funded providers, ensures security of tenure in care homes, values ​​and respects caregivers, and provides quality care for future generations. they need when they retire. Jan Shortt is Secretary General of the National Pensioners Convention

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1465509/social-care-reform-delay-autumn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos