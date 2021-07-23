Seth Meyers: Trump’s Presidency Was Epcot’s Global Corruption Showcase | Late night TV tour





Seth Meyer

Late that night, Seth Meyers discussed the arrest of another former Trump official. This time his Tom Barrack, chairman of the 2017 Trumps Inaugural Committee, was indicted this week in federal court in Brooklyn for illegally lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, obstructing justice and making false statements to federal agents. .

According to federal prosecutors, Barrack used his relationship and access to Trump to advance the political goals of a foreign government without revealing his]true allegiances.

Thus, one of Trump’s closest confidants and advisers was secretly using his access and connection to Trump to pressure the campaign and the administration as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, Meyers explained. This means that various Trump associates were lobbying or were linked to Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, among others. This place was like the global showcase for corruption at Epcot.

It was supposed to be the America First campaign, the new working class GOP, he added. Instead, it was a group of millionaire lobbyists, bankers, consultants and private equity titans working for foreign countries. Its so-called America First campaign was a bigger scam than Subway Tuna.

Meyers cited an example of an alleged Barracks conspiracy: In 2016, he emailed a draft Trump energy speech to Emirati officials, and added an edit on the importance of working with our Gulf allies. at their request. So thanks to Barrack the UAE basically hired Trump to make a cameo for them, it’s Donald Trump, and I’ve heard your birthday is approaching, Meyers joked.

Trump’s campaign and presidency was one big criminal enterprise, he concluded, a toxic cesspool of corruption and personal enrichment, and it’s clear that we still have a lot to discover.

Stephane Colbert

At The Late Show, Stephen Colbert lamented the increase in Covid cases across the country, as vaccination rates stagnate and the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. Think of it like a pie, Colbert said of current vaccination rates in the United States. About half of the pie would be vaccinated, while the other half could not taste the pie because they have Covid.

The spread of the Delta variant is being fueled by reluctance to vaccinate, explained Colbert, who is himself fueled by a dangerous pathogen scientists are calling the Republican Party.

The rising number of cases may be why even GOP leaders like Mitch McConnell are publicly urging people to get vaccinated. Speaking to reporters this week, the Senate Minority Leader urged Americans to ignore all these other voices that are clearly giving bad advice.

Wow, I have to say, and I hope no one takes this out of context, I agree with Mitch McConnell, Colbert said.

In other Washington news, disputes continue over the select committee convened by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate the causes of the Jan.6 siege on Capitol Hill by a pro-Trump mob. Earlier this week, Minority Leader and Trump pillar Kevin McCarthy announced his five selections for the panel, and there appears to be a common denominator to all of the Minority Leader choices: no minority choice, Colbert joked about the all-white, all-male Republican panel. It’s an advertisement for inferior bleach because it’s a bunch of dull whites.

McCarthys’ picks include Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, who has previously denigrated the investigation. Putting him on commission is like Silence of the Lambs ends with Buffalo Bill’s deputy, Colbert thought.

Pelosi on Wednesday dismissed Jordan and fellow Republican Congressman Jim Banks over those pro-Trump comments, which the committee is investigating; both could compromise the integrity of the investigation, she said. Sure! They are two potential suspects, Colbert added. Nancy Pelosi can’t just look the other way, it’s not Jim Jordan in the Ohio State showers.

