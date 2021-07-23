UI chancellor becomes commissioner, discussed after BEM UI criticizes Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chancellor of the University of Indonesia Ari Kuncoro has resigned from his post as Deputy Commissioner of the BIS. “The company will follow up in accordance with arrangements and procedures,” BIS General Secretary Aestika Oryza Gunarto said in her letter regarding her resignation. Rector of the IU, at IDX Information Disclosure on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

As a result, the rector called BEM UI. Campus asks the president of BEM UI Leon Alvinda Putra and his friends removed the download. Leon started. He said he would not erase his criticisms.

Smooth BEM user interface support. The expert in constitutional law Bivitri Susanti regretted the measures taken by the rector of the University of Indonesia who summoned FINE UI, after a post criticizing President Joko Widodo. Bivitri deemed this step unnecessary.

“I think it’s a very undemocratic method in terms of freedom of expression, when it used the balance of power between the rectorate and its students,” Bivitri said when contacted on Monday, June 28, 2021.

In full support of BEM UI, Ari Kuncoro is also in the spotlight because of his dual status as Deputy Commissioner of the BRI.

The Mediator of the Republic of Indonesia noted maladministration in the appointment Rector of the IU Ari Kuncoro as Independent Vice President Commissioner of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

The Ombudsman said Ari had violated Government Regulation No. 68 of 2013 regarding the status of the University of Indonesia. “Obviously this is a violation, this is maladministration,” Rotary ombudsperson Yeka Hendra Fatika told Tempo on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Article 35 letter c of PP 68 of 2013 stipulates that rectors and rectors are prohibited from simultaneously exercising civil servant functions in public companies / regional companies or private companies. Meanwhile, Ari Kuncoro is the Chancellor of the IU for the period 2019-2024. “When Pak Ari Kuncoro acts as deputy chief commissioner, it automatically violates the PP on unemployment insurance status,” Yeka said.

Yeka said the mediator had considered Ari’s appointment as deputy commissioner of PT BRI (Persero) Tbk. The review was carried out by the Mediator for the period 2016-2021.

In the report on the results of his review, the Ombudsman said the appointment of Ari who was the 2019-2024 Chancellor of the IU was a violation of the rules.

Instead of berating Ari, the government even revised the UI statutes. In the revision, which was signed on July 2, 2021, UI officials can hold concurrent positions as long as they are not directors. The amendment to the law contained in government regulation number 75 of 2021 has drawn criticism.

UNJ political sociologist Ubedilah Badrun criticized the ratification of government regulation No. 75 of 2021 concerning UI statutes. With the issuance of the PP, the chancellor can now simultaneously hold the posts of commissioner.

“The government is stupid. The officials are breaking the rules, really the rules have been changed,” Ubed said in his statement Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

In the new statute of the University of Indonesia, article 39, point c, stipulates that the chancellor, the vice-chancellor, the secretary of the university and the head of the university bodies are prohibited from serving simultaneously in as directors of public / regional or private companies.

Before the revision, the unemployment insurance statute prohibited the chancellor, the vice-chancellor, the secretary of the university and the head of the agency from simultaneously exercising the functions of civil servants in public / regional or private enterprises .

According to Ubed, administratively and in public policies, the ratification of the new UI PP statute is strange. He said the public was rejecting the dual post of a chancellor who was simultaneously commissioner in order to focus on repairing and running the campus. It is also prohibited by law. “Hey, not even rector of the IUHe was the one who gave up the post of commissioner, but instead the rules were changed, ”he said.

