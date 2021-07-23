Surprise visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tibet









ANI |

Updated: Jul 23, 2021 4:43 AM IS

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an unannounced visit to Tibet, according to the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

Video clips shared on Chinese social media on Thursday show Xi speaking to residents of Nyingtri town (Chinese: Linzhi), walking out of a store in Lhasa’s Barkhor neighborhood and remarking to the public while facing at the “Monument for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet” in front of the Potala Palace, the traditional winter residence of the Dalai Lama.

A recent official notice announcing the closure of the Potala on July 22 indicated the visit of a high-level dignitary, but the fact that Xi was visiting caught many observers off guard. Sources say the visit may have been linked to the 70th anniversary of the controversial 17-point deal, which China claims wrongly marks its “peaceful liberation of Tibet,” but which the Dalai Lama has renounced as agreement concluded under duress.

A source told ICT that Xi first landed at Mainling Airport in Nyingtri, southeast Tibet, on July 20. Xi addressed a public rally in Nyingtri, saying that 10 years ago, when he led the Chinese government delegation to mark the 60th anniversary of the 17-point Accord, he s ‘had first traveled to Lhasa. But this time, he said, he first came to meet the people of Nyingtri, telling them that no ethnic group should be left behind in efforts to fully build a modern socialist China. Xi was also seen addressing a rally outside the Potala Palace in Lhasa, where he said, “As long as we follow the Communist Party and as long as we stay on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we will surely achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as expected. “

A source told ICT that Xi may also visit one of Lhasa’s monasteries, possibly Drepung Monastery, during this trip.

Three separate sources told ICT that their acquaintances in Lhasa have reported unusual activity and monitoring of their movements over the past few days, indicating a visit from an important leader. “People have reported receiving calls from security officials checking their activities for no apparent reason. Roads in several sections of Lhasa have been blocked and Lhasa city authorities have announced a ban on drones and kites in Lhasa from July 21 to August 17, ”ITC said. says liberation.

While heightened security is expected for Xi’s visit anywhere, it is unusual that even Chinese state media did not report on his visit to Nyingtri and Lhasa, even though two days have passed. already elapsed since his arrival.

Xi last visited the Tibet Autonomous Region – which spans about half of Tibet – in 2011, when he was vice president of China. At the same time, he visited Lhasa, Nyingtri and Shigatse. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/chinas-president-xi-jinping-makes-surprise-visit-to-tibet20210723044255 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos