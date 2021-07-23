Politics
Turkey relies on Pakistan and Qatar as anchor points to extend its stay in Afghanistan
The Taliban have warned Turkey against plans to keep troops in Afghanistan to run the airport, warning of serious consequences if its troops remain in Afghanistan when other foreign forces withdraw.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, downplaying the warning, told the Taliban they should “end their brothers’ occupation of land and show the world that peace reigns in Afghanistan now.”
Erdogan called on the Taliban to “strike” a deal with Turkey, as he did with the United States in 2019.
“There are issues the Taliban are uncomfortable with. In negotiating this process with the Taliban, just as the Taliban has conducted some of the talks with the United States, the Taliban should hold these talks with Turkey a lot. more comfortably, “reports the Hurriyet Daily News, a Turkish daily quoting Erdogan.
He said that if at the level of the Foreign Ministry or at its level, Turkey tries to see what kind of talks it can have with the Taliban and where those talks can take them.
Does Turkey ignite when it comes face to face with the Taliban or can Turkey as a playmaker contribute to the consolidation of political stability in Afghanistan thanks to its imperial heritage?
Erdogan is “confident” that being the only predominantly Muslim member of NATO, and Ankara’s historic ties to Afghanistan, can help reach a peace deal between the warring Taliban and the Afghan government.
But experts believe Erdogan “overestimates” his “influence” over the insurgent group. Turkey is looking to its close allies Pakistan and Qatar, which have close ties with the Taliban, to overcome the group’s opposition.
But in recent months, the Taliban have “ignored” Turkey and demanded support from Iran, Russia and China.
As the United States and its allies withdraw their troops, Turkey still maintains more than 500 troops in Afghanistan.
Erdogan said the United States wanted Kabul airport to be operated by Turkey as it had for several years, and now dialogue among NATO allies continues to cement the details of Turkey’s future mission. Kabul Airport is the main exit route for Western diplomats and aid workers.
“Now there is a new era,” Erdogan said, adding that “three main authorities are seen here: NATO, the United States and Turkey”.
(Content is released under an agreement with indianarrative.com)
–indianarrative
