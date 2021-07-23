Pakistani army to deploy troops to PoK in parliamentary elections





By Sajjad Hussein

Islamabad, Jul 22 (PTI) The Pakistani military announced Thursday that it will deploy troops to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at the request of local authorities to keep the peace in the upcoming general elections for the Legislative Assembly .

The region’s top electoral official announced last month that elections for the PoK Legislative Assembly would be held on July 25, despite calls to postpone the elections by two months due to the threat of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Pakistan last year held legislative elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

India had criticized Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to change the status of the militarily occupied region had no legal basis.

India has also made it clear to Pakistan that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the Gilgit and Baltistan regions, are an integral part of the country.

In a statement released Thursday, the Pakistani military said the regional electoral commission had asked it to provide a secure environment during elections scheduled for July 25.

“Army troops will be deployed in Rapid Reaction Force mode from July 22 to 26 in accordance with article 245 of the constitution,” the statement added.

He further stated that the local police, assisted by the LEAS (law enforcement agencies) of other provinces and civilian armed forces, including the Rangers (paramilitaries) and the FC (border corps), will be used for the proper conduct of the elections.

Elections will take place to elect 45 representatives of the Legislative Assembly, 33 of them in PoK and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

A triangular competition involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is expected. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the regions and addressed rallies in support of his party’s candidates.

The PTI nominated candidates for all 45 constituencies while the PML-N and PPP each issued tickets to candidates for 44 seats.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the radical Islamist party that was banned in April this year by the Pakistani government for its violent activities, has nominated candidates for 40 constituencies.

The last general elections for the PoK Legislative Assembly were held in July 2016 and were won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. PTI SH ZH ZH

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

More from Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/pakistan-army-to-deploy-troops-in-pok-during-legislative-assembly-polls/2126267 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos