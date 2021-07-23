Politics
US welcomes PM Modi’s continued focus on clean energy: official
Testifying before a congressional committee on Thursday, Jonathan Pershing, senior advisor to Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry, said the United States and India are committed climate partners.
“We welcome Prime Minister Modi’s continued attention to driving a clean energy transformation in India, despite the extreme challenges posed by the Covid crisis there,” Pershing told lawmakers.
In April, the two governments signed the “United States-India Climate and Clean Energy Partnership to 2030”. As part of the partnership, the two sides have identified a 2030 agenda for clean technology and climate action, Pershing said.
“A key objective will be cooperation to create regulatory and market conditions to stimulate the investments necessary to achieve India’s goal of deploying 450 GW of renewable energy. If this is achieved, India would achieve transformative change. both in its energy security and its GHG emissions trajectory, ”he said. mentionned.
Sherri Goodman, secretary general of the International Military Council on Climate and Security, told lawmakers climate factors are also impacting the strained relationship between nuclear-weapon neighbors India, Pakistan and China. .
A joint study released earlier this year by the Council on Strategic Risks and the Woodwell Climate Research Center predicts a strong warming trend near the disputed India-China border, where around 1,000,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed at altitudes up to 15,000 feet, she says.
Military patrols, which are not viable today, could become more frequent, creating the conditions for possible violent clashes, she added.
“Meanwhile, China, in part due to its transition to renewables, is planning the world’s largest hydropower plant just north of where the Brahmaputra crosses India. Three times the size of the Three Gorges Dam, this new dam project is also located in a seismic sensitive area, ”noted Goodman.
“This has raised great concerns for India downstream, which is also worried that the new Chinese dam could be used to hold water or flood parts of India. In truth, it will be difficult to say whether future flooding is the result of Chinese Dam Handling, or climate-related factors. China’s lack of transparency on dam projects affecting its neighbors only increases India’s mistrust, “a- she declared.
China is also building a series of dams in Pakistani Kashmir, which India opposes, due to its territorial claims there. These dams, once built, will be viable until the end of the century, due to predicted glacial melt patterns, Goodman said.
“Such a construction will help further strengthen the Sino-Pakistani partnership while exacerbating the two countries’ tensions with India. In each of these disputes, there is a lack of universally reliable data sources and institutions capable of handling resource disputes, ”she said.
Craig Hart, deputy deputy administrator of the Asia Office at the United States Agency for International Development, said USAID, in partnership with the Indian government, is improving the rehabilitation and management of more than a million hectares of Indian forests to increase carbon sequestration, improve forest water yields and strengthen the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities in three states, refining techniques that New Delhi will apply nationally.
“USAID / India’s new program, Trees Outside Forests in India, will encourage greater tree cover on private land at scales ranging from household to commerce,” he said.
“USAID helped India launch a national commercial building retrofit program to improve energy efficiency and air quality, and in doing so, opened up huge business opportunities for US businesses. in a country where the air conditioning market is growing by 15% per year. ” he said.
For example, USAID’s support prompted the main implementer of energy efficiency programs in India to seek a $ 10 million contract, ultimately awarded to the American company Carrier Global Corporation, to install and maintaining filtration systems and monitors in existing air conditioning systems in buildings in and around New Delhi, Hart said.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/us-welcomes-pm-modi-s-continued-focus-on-clean-energy-official-11627004557918.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]