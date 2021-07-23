US decides to drop charges against Chinese researcher arrested for visa fraud





Chinese staff members adjust the US and Chinese flags ahead of the opening session of the China-US trade talks in Beijing, February 14, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein / Pool via REUTERS

July 22 (Reuters) – The US Department of Justice on Thursday decided to drop all charges against a Chinese researcher arrested last year for visa fraud, a case that is part of the “Initiative Chinese “ministry, which aims to prevent the transfer of American technology to China. Tang Juan, who was a visiting scholar at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, was arrested in July last year for allegedly concealing his military affiliation. His jury trial was scheduled to begin on Monday. In a case filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, prosecutors said they were preparing to dismiss the indictment and quash the trial. The file gave no reason. The move follows a defense essay brief on Monday that called for the case to be dismissed based on recently disclosed evidence from a report by FBI analysts who questioned whether the issue of the visa application about “military service” was clear enough to Chinese medical scientists at military universities and hospitals. At least five Chinese researchers were arrested last year, two of whom are still in prison, for this issue. Civil liberties groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Asian Law Caucus, have expressed concern over the cases, which they say reflect anti-Chinese bias. Defense attorneys say their clients’ real crime is against US-China policy. Read more The Justice Department’s China Initiative was launched three years ago under former Republican President Donald Trump to counter threats to China’s national security. The Justice Department’s decision on the case comes as US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to visit China. Read more Sherman, the second State Department official, will meet with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials. The visit could help set the stage for further exchanges and a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year. Prior to Tang’s arrest, she sought refuge at the San Francisco Consulate in China after FBI interrogation with her mother and daughter. The judge in the case then ordered the FBI interview to be dropped because Tang had not read his Miranda rights. The judge in the case of another Chinese researcher who was a visiting scholar at Stanford University, Song Chen, had ordered the FBI questioning to be dropped for the same reason. Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington, DC, and Dan Levine in Oakland, California; Editing by Leslie Adler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-moves-drop-charges-against-chinese-researcher-arrested-visa-fraud-2021-07-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos