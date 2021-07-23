PTI will clean up Kashmir on July 25: Governor Sarwar





FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP): Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean up in Kashmir’s July 25 elections, as the Kashmiri people fully believe in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He spoke with media representatives during his visit to the residence of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Youth Affairs and Sports, Malik Umar Farooq.

The governor said that the opposition was crying ahead of the Kashmir elections, which clearly indicates their defeat as the Kashmiris were well aware of the evil designs of the opposition leaders.

He said that although Maryam Nawaz sponsored the election campaign for the PML-N in Kashmir, it was true that she did not condemn the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

She repeatedly used Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name in her speeches, but was reluctant to point out the RSS aggression, Srawar said. The governor said the Indian government was crushing innocent Kashmiris for its vested designs, but the PML-N leadership increased love for Modi and his government.

He said the Kashmiris have fought for their right to self-determination for the past seven decades, but the PML-N has never made its voice heard in their favor.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the true face and ideology of the RSS and the Modi government against the Kashmiri people in international forums.

This is why the Kashmiris viewed Prime Minister Imran Khan as their true leader and they will surely support and vote the PTI in the July 25 elections. The governor of Punjab said that the opposition should support the government in reforming the electoral process so that all chances of rigging could be eliminated once and for all.

He said Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy when the PTI came to power. However, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government pulled the country out of crises and put it on the path to progress and prosperity. The people will very soon enjoy the benefits of national progress and prosperity, he added.

Sarwar also paid tribute to the armed forces and said that because of their sacrifices we enjoy safety and security in the country.

Responding to a question, Governor Sarwar said he had given the necessary instructions to the local administration to make comprehensive arrangements to deal with the emerging situation during the monsoon and rainy season.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also expressed his condolences to Malik Umar Farooq on the sad passing of his father and expressed a deep sense of sadness and sorrow over it. He also prayed for rest for the souls of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Provincial Minister of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com.pk/domestic/pti-to-clean-sweep-in-kashmir-on-july-25-governor-sarwar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

