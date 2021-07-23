Anil Ambani, ex-CBI chief Alok Verma and top cop Rakesh Asthana on latest Pegasus spy list





businessman Anil Ambani, former CBI director Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana | Graphic by Ramandeep Kaur | The imprint

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: Business tycoon Anil Ambani, former CBI chief Alok Verma and two other senior CBI officials Rakesh Asthana and AK Sharma are among the latest names of those whose phones have reportedly been targeted by Israeli spyware Pegasus, according to a leaked list viewed by a global media consortium.

In a sixth installment of names to be released since Sunday, Reliance ADA Groups head of corporate communications Tony Jesudasan and his wife’s phone number are also listed.

Ambanis Reliance ADA was involved in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal, which had previously sparked controversy. The opposition Congress has lodged a complaint against Narendra Modi’s government for inflating the cost of the deal. Congress had also questioned the compensation contract and said it was given to a private company instead of the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Besides Ambani and Jesudasan, the number of Dassault Aviations representative in India, Venkata Rao Posina, former Saab India boss Inderjit Sial and Boeing India boss Pratyush Kumar are on the list. They were reportedly targeted between 2018 and 2019.

The list also includes the phone numbers of former CBI chief Alok Verma and the personal numbers of his wife, daughter and son-in-law, according to The Wire report. In total, the phone numbers of eight members of Verma’s family were reportedly targeted using Pegasus spyware.

The phone numbers for Verma, Asthana, and Sharmas were on the list for a brief period in 2018-19, and were removed after Verma retired next year.

Verma and Asthana were involved in a bitter power struggle in 2018, which resulted in Verma’s removal from office and Asthana’s removal from the CBI.

A global consortium of media organizations that accessed a leaked database of the numbers, released lists of names of people allegedly identified by governments dealing with the Israeli group NSO, which owns Pegasus.

Figures of about 300 Indians appear in this database.

Also Read: Pegasus: Global Media Calls Out on NSO, Calls for Strong Unrestricted Spyware Industry Watch

“Pegasus Project”

In a series of installments, starting Sunday night, the consortium released the names of those whose mobile devices were suspected targets of hacking. Among them are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel, political strategist Prashant Kishor and Congress leader of Trinamool Abhishek Banerjee.

Also on the list are the numbers of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamys, Secretary, former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and the Secretary of another former CM, Congress Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaaiah accused the Modi government of using spyware to overthrow the Congress-JD (S) government in 2019.

In the first installment of published names, Shishir Gupta and Prashant Jha of Hindustan Times, Siddharth Varadarajan, co-founder of The Wire, Swati Chaturvedi and Rohini Singh, also of The Wire, Vijaita Singh of The Hindu and Ritika Chopra of The Indian Express were among 40 names of journalists allegedly targeted.

JNU scholar Umar Khalid and activist Rona Wilson, both arrested under UAPA, were also on that list.

The other alleged targets were French President Emmanuel Macron, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 foreign leaders, in addition to key advisers to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The leaked database of numbers was consulted by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, a Paris-based nonprofit media outlet, and shared with Le Monde, The Guardian, Washington Post, Die Zeit, Suddeutsche Zeitung, The Wirein India and 10 other Mexican, Arab and European news organizations in a collaborative investigation called Project Pegasus.

Also read: Siddaramaiah Alleges Modi’s Government Used Pegasus to Overthrow Karnatakas Cong-JD (S) Government in 2019

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, non-hyphenated and interrogative journalism as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/india/anil-ambani-cbi-ex-chief-alok-verma-top-cop-rakesh-asthana-on-latest-pegasus-snoop-list/701212/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos