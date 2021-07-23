Boris Johnson has warned that thousands of people die in heat waves each year as climate change makes it the ‘new normal’





THOUSANDS of people will die in heat waves each year as climate change makes it the new normal, the prime minister has warned. As Britain continues to sweat over soaring temperatures, Baroness Brown of the Climate Change Committee said ministers must force new homes to better withstand the “serious” problem of even excessive heat. if that would increase house prices. 1 Thousands of people will die in heat waves each year as climate change makes it the ‘new normal’, the prime minister warned Credit: EPA She warned it would cost homeowners FIVE times as much to make it cooler, later down the line. Surprisingly, she even suggested that new homes in London may need to be fitted with air conditioning units in the future – which is bad for the planet. The British can also use eco-friendly heat pumps as air conditioning units in the summer, as they are reversible, she added. Speaking to the BBC yesterday, she said: “Last year in England we had over 2,500 additional deaths in the three heat waves we had last summer. “In the summer of 2020 in the Southeast, we had six consecutive days where the temperature was 10 degrees above average. “It’s not an emergency that happens occasionally, it will be the new normal with climate change.” The peer pleaded with ministers to introduce new rules to force developers to make new homes, hospitals and schools more energy efficient – so they can be warmer in winter and cooler in summer. The warring factions between the Environment Ministry and the Housing Ministry are to blame for a lack of action, she said. Baroness Brown admitted: “For some buildings in London it may mean that we have to resort to air conditioning. ” So far, 17 people have died in Britain’s current heat wave by drowning alone – and experts predict the total heat-related deaths will reach hundreds. How to stay alive in water when the number of drownings per heat wave reaches 17

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15667809/thousands-will-die-in-heatwaves-climate-change-new-normal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos