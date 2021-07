Chinese Xi Jinping makes first official visit to Tibet

BEIJING: Xi Jinping made his first visit to Tibet as Chinese president, asserting Beijing’s control over a region where its military build-up and policies of ethnic assimilation have drawn international criticism.

Xi arrived in the regional capital Lhasa on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency said on social media. Xi inspected the operation of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway during his visit, state broadcaster China Central Television said.

Radio Free Asia posted a video of Xi walking down a street lined with jubilant people, and the Chinese leader waving from the open window of a minibus. Robert Barnett, a British scholar who has written on Tibet, posted videos showing Xi speaking to Tibetans.

All regions and people of all ethnicities in Tibet will walk towards a happy life in the future, Xi said in a video posted by Barnett. I am full of confidence like all of you. Finally, I will not delay your dance. Let me say this: I wish everyone a happy life and good health.

The People’s Republic of China earlier this year marked the 70th anniversary of its assertion of sovereignty over Tibet. It was part of a larger effort by Mao Zedong’s communists to consolidate control over territory historically claimed by China before decades of colonialism, war and internal strife.

The region is at the center of border tensions with India. Both sides have reorganized their forces in the region after the deadliest fighting in decades last year.

China has been criticized for its policy in Tibet, which has been subject to intense social, security and religious controls, as has its northern neighbor, Xinjiang. In May, Wu Yingjie, leader of the predominantly Buddhist Tibetan Communist Party, praised Beijing’s progress in the region’s development, saying the religion is increasingly compatible with a socialist society.

In September last year, prominent Xinjiang researcher Adrian Zenz released a report alleging that Beijing was instituting a system of mass labor in Tibet similar to the one that trapped Muslim Uyghurs. The governor of Tibet, Qi Zhala, said at the time that forced labor transfer did not exist, now that the local government was focusing on vocational training.

Radio Free Asia reported that security measures restricting the movement of people in public were in place in Lhasa and that work in factories and construction sites had been halted. A ban on flying drones and kites was also in place, he said.

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Tibetan government-in-exile in northern India, said in a tweet that Xi should understand the Tibetan people’s real aspiration and resume dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

