Addison Rae shows support for Trump on Twitter

Recently, rumors that TikToker Addison Rae is a Trump supporter resurfaced after she was spotted introducing himself to the former president in the UFC 264 game. Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Nickelodeon In a video taken during the UFC 264 game The event by the YouTubers behind NELK, Rae is seen maneuvering through the crowded section she is sitting in on his way to Trump. “Hello, my name is Addison,” the 20-year-old said, holding out her hand. ” Nice to meet you. I have to say hello to you. Hello. Nice to meet you. And netizens quickly called the influencer for the interaction.

people say it’s okay and the polite thing to do like ???? no one owes her shit first and second they fight with thousands of people she didn’t have to go out of her way to introduce herself to someone she doesn’t support https: // t.co/vLN2l3iy0L

1:17 PM – Jul 13, 2021 Twitter: @lovesudifferent / Via Twitter: @lovesudifferent Now fans are buzzing again after Rae’s Twitter account appeared to like a 2016 tweet from MMA fighter Derek Brunson, in which he prompted the Hillary Clinton supporters to retweet and Trump supporters love the post. Twitter: @DerekBrunson / Via Twitter: @DerekBrunson BuzzFeed News reached out to Rae, and a rep said it was due to some sort of malfunction or bug. Below is a screenshot from Addisons phone that shows she did not like the tweet, “says the statement sent.” She has no recollection of ever liking this tweet. We are in talks with Twitter to determine this discretion. Addison Rae / Via Twitter However, since Rae ignored questions of whether or not she is a Trump supporter, I decided to test her digital footprint and see for myself. So, I scroll through her tastes in 2016, when Hillary Clinton’s election against Donald Trump peaked, to see how many of these accidental Twitter bugs I could find.

Although Rae was not old enough to vote in the 2016 election, his account shows an alignment with one particular candidate.

As of late 2016, the closest to the election climax and looking back, Rae’s tastes mirrored those of the average teenager. Her engagement on social media balanced her interest in artistic photos of models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner with romantic Tumblr-style quotes about wanting sunflowers every day and believing in love.

I believe in the kind of love that doesn’t require me to prove my worth and stay anxious. I long for a natural connection, where my soul is capable

1:33 pm – Nov 10, 2016 Twitter: @AlexisRen / Via Twitter: @AlexisRen Then his account mocked the president-elect by liking a photo of him with the caption: “Imagine if this was the best photo you could find yourself. ”Twitter: @bridger_w / Via Twitter: @bridger_w But, as I got closer to election night and deeper into the race, there was a difficult change. First, Rae’s account went through liked a tweet expressing his enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s victory as president. Twitter: @LukePatton_ / Via Twitter: @LukePatton_ The influencer account also liked a post that read: “Hillary for prison.” Twitter: @ additude08 / Via Twitter: @ additude08 And whoever called Clinton a “real email eraser” in reference to a controversy surrounding her use of a private email address while she was Secretary of State. Twitter : @MemePope_ / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @Meme Pope_ That’s it for 2016. Who knows what’s going on in the years after the election, but do what you want with this information. Daily BuzzFeed

