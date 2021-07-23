China summons Pakistan FM after flip-flop of Imran Khan government bus explosion; Armed CPEC workers





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced Wednesday that he will be leaving for China on Thursday, July 22. China’s summons to Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi comes at a time when the government led by Imran Khan ruled out a terrorist angle in the recent explosion of a bus that killed 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals. While Pakistani officials blamed the explosion for a mechanical failure, China has been tough on calling it an act of terror.

In fact, the XiJinping government did not express its faith in its “all-weather ally” and sent its own team of investigators to Pakistan to investigate the explosion of a bus. According to Pakistani news site ARY News, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was called by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the explosion of the Dasu bus.

Before Qureshi left for China, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told a press conference that the investigation into the Dasu bus tragedy was over and China was happy with it. Sheikh Rasheed also accused India and Israel of creating misunderstandings between Pakistan and China. , a well-known Motormouth, also rejected the recent kidnapping of the Afghan envoy’s daughter in Islamabad.

Dasu bus explosion shakes Pakistan

At least 12 people, including 9 Chinese citizens, were killed around 7 a.m. on July 14 when a shuttle carrying personnel working on the Dasu hydroelectric project fell into a ravine as a result of an explosion. Initially, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said a “mechanical failure” resulted in a gas leak that caused the explosion. However, Chinese Communist Party spokesperson Global Times asserted that the explosion was clearly an act of terrorism that is both carefully planned and supported by information. “

Chinese engineers perform maintenance work on CPEC project with AK-47 guns

A number of photographs go viral on social media and show Chinese workers performing maintenance duties at various CPEC projects in Pakistan, armed not with their toolkits but with AK-47s to protect themselves. After the deadly attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam site in Upper Kohistan at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 14, 2021, which left nine Chinese people dead, the Pakistani establishment failed to protect Chinese workers surfaced.

A huge amount of Chinese money was poured into the establishment, training and equipping of two Special Security Divisions (SSDs), the 34th and 44th Light Infantry Divisions with 15,000 troops each. While the 34 Light Division was formed in September 2016, the 44 Light Division was formed in 2020.

The Pakistani military had requested and received money to equip these divisions, but they did not fully perform their functions and were the target of insurgent attacks, the deadliest being the attack in Ormara on October 15, 2020 when the 14th Pak Security staff were dragged off a bus and killed by Baluch militants.

(Image credits: AP)

