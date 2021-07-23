Politics
PM Modi only responsible: the Minister of Health of Jharkhand on deaths due to lack of oxygen
Jharkhand Health Minister blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Covid-19 deaths caused by lack of oxygen and said former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had been made a “scapegoat”.
Jharkhand’s Health Minister Banna Gupta was responding to a question about the Center’s comment that no deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported due to lack of oxygen. (Photo: Facebook)
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday directly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the deaths from lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and said the former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had been made “a scapegoat”.
“Prime Minister Modi is solely responsible, but Harsh Vardhan has been made a scapegoat. The public will not accept this,” said Banna Gupta.
The Jharkhand Minister of Health was responding to a question about the Center’s comment that no deaths of Covid-19 patients had been reported due to lack of oxygen.
Notifying that the government of Jharkhand was conducting an audit to track the number of Covid-19 victims caused by the oxygen shortage, Banna Gupta said: “We are conducting an audit of deaths from COVID. Oxygen did not fail. been provided in rural areas. Most of the deaths in the country (during the second wave of Covid-19) were oxygen-related. “
READ ALSO: The day after government response, Lucknow families blame oxygen shortage for Covid-19 deaths
Responding to a question from Congressman KC Venugopal to Rajya Sabha, the Center said on Tuesday that no state or Union Territory (UT) had reported deaths from Covid-19 due to lack of liquid medical oxygen (OMT).
Venugopal had asked if “it is a fact that a large number of Covid-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to a severe oxygen shortage” during the second wave. He had also requested a government response on the total demand for oxygen by states and LMOs supplied to states over the past three months.
In response, the Center said health is a “matter of state” and that it is the responsibility of states to regularly report cases and deaths of Covid-19 to the Union Ministry of Health.
“However, no deaths from lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by States / UTs,” the Department of Health said.
(With contributions from Milan Sharma)
ALSO READ: States Join Center In Saying No One Dies From Oxygen Shortage: Who Said What
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/pm-modi-solely-responsible-jharkhand-health-minister-on-covid-19-deaths-due-to-lack-of-oxygen-1831483-2021-07-23
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]