PM Modi only responsible: the Minister of Health of Jharkhand on deaths due to lack of oxygen

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday directly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the deaths from lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and said the former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had been made “a scapegoat”.

“Prime Minister Modi is solely responsible, but Harsh Vardhan has been made a scapegoat. The public will not accept this,” said Banna Gupta.

The Jharkhand Minister of Health was responding to a question about the Center’s comment that no deaths of Covid-19 patients had been reported due to lack of oxygen.

Notifying that the government of Jharkhand was conducting an audit to track the number of Covid-19 victims caused by the oxygen shortage, Banna Gupta said: “We are conducting an audit of deaths from COVID. Oxygen did not fail. been provided in rural areas. Most of the deaths in the country (during the second wave of Covid-19) were oxygen-related. “

Responding to a question from Congressman KC Venugopal to Rajya Sabha, the Center said on Tuesday that no state or Union Territory (UT) had reported deaths from Covid-19 due to lack of liquid medical oxygen (OMT).

Venugopal had asked if “it is a fact that a large number of Covid-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to a severe oxygen shortage” during the second wave. He had also requested a government response on the total demand for oxygen by states and LMOs supplied to states over the past three months.

In response, the Center said health is a “matter of state” and that it is the responsibility of states to regularly report cases and deaths of Covid-19 to the Union Ministry of Health.

“However, no deaths from lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by States / UTs,” the Department of Health said.

(With contributions from Milan Sharma)

