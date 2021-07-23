WHO urges Indonesia to tighten restrictions, not relax them





DRAWING. DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan walks at Rorotan TPU COVID-19 Special Cemetery, Cilincing, North Jakarta, Thursday (7/15/2021). BETWEEN PHOTOS / M Risyal Hidayat / foc.

Source: Reuters | Editor: Thomas Hadiwinata KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday (7/22) urged Indonesia to implement a policy of not only tighter, but also broader restrictions to tackle the spike in new infections and deaths from Covid-19. The request comes just days after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signaled the relaxation of restrictions. Indonesia has emerged as one of the epicenters of the global pandemic in recent weeks, with the rise in new infections having quintupled in the past five weeks. The daily death toll from Covid-19 has climbed to more than 1,400. Citing the site covid19.go.id, the death toll on Thursday (7/22) reached 1,449. Indonesia is also included in the list countries with the highest daily death rates in the world today. In its latest situation report, the WHO said strict implementation of public health protocols and social distancing were essential. The United Nations health agency also called on Indonesia to take additional emergency measures to tackle the sharp rise in coronavirus infections in 13 of Indonesia’s 34 provinces. Read also: Ministry of Health Expands Telemedicine Services for COVID-19 Patients to These Cities Indonesia is currently facing a very high transmission rate. And it demonstrates the importance of implementing strict health and social measures, especially restrictions on movement, across the country, the WHO said in a statement. Indonesia currently imposes restrictions on community activities on the islands of Java and Bali. Forms of restrictions are applied, such as working at home or the closure of certain economic activities. Sectors deemed critical and essential are excluded from some, if not all, of the restrictive measures. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday marked the easing of restrictions starting next week. He cited official data showing a drop in infections in recent days, which epidemiologists say is due to a drop in testing from already low levels. If the trend of cases continues to decline, then on July 26, 2021, the government will gradually lift restrictions, President Jokowi said. Read also: Government steps up testing to reduce Covid-19 positivity rate Indonesia’s daily positivity rate, or the number of people infected compared to the number of people tested, has averaged 30% over the past week, even as the number of cases has declined. WHO says a positivity rate above 20% means very high transmission. All provinces in Indonesia except Aceh have positive rates above 20%. Aceh, according to WHO records, has a 19% positivity rate. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, who is responsible for implementing the partial lockdown, said easing restrictions could occur in areas where transmission rates are dropping, capacity hospitalization increases and the “sociological condition” of the residents demands it. Employer groups have warned of the threat of mass layoffs unless restrictions are relaxed next week. The companies also requested that operational staff be allowed to work in offices and factories in critical and essential sectors, which include all export-oriented sectors, hotels and information technology companies.

