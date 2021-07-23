Trump, Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene complicate pro-vaccine Republicans





While many Republican elected officials and conservative media figures urge people to get vaccinated, they continue to face the fact that some of their most prominent voices continue to muddy the waters.

At a press conference Thursday, members of the Republican Doctors Caucus were quick to note the role they have played in encouraging people to get vaccinated.

We urge all Americans to talk to their doctors about the risks of Covid, talk to their doctors about the benefits of getting the vaccine, and then make a decision that is right for them about the vaccine, said Representative Andy Harris from Maryland. At the same conference, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said he was recently vaccinated after already testing positive for antibodies, although the vaccine has been available to lawmakers since the start of the year.

But with the Delta variant, I felt I wanted that extra level of protection, he told reporters on Thursday.

Likewise, Sen Josh Hawley of Missouri, a state that has seen a recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases, said the best thing to do was encourage people to get vaccinated and give them the right information.

It’s a medical decision, people will make their own medical decisions. You can’t force them to do it, Mr Hawley, who is the youngest Republican senator, told The Independent on Monday. You can’t force them to do it, I don’t think you should challenge people about it. I usually share that I am vaccinated, I encourage people to get vaccinated.

Mr Hawley is often seen as a potential candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, as is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose state accounts for one-fifth of the nation’s new covid cases.

If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero, DeSantis said on Wednesday in St. Petersburg. If you look at people admitted to hospitals, over 95% of them are not fully or not vaccinated at all. And so these vaccines save lives. They reduce mortality.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, also pushed for vaccinations.

It never occurred to me that after three very effective vaccines were developed in less than a year, we would be hard pressed to get Americans vaccinated, he told reporters earlier. this week.

Conservative media figures like Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends co-host Steeve Doocy both promoted vaccine effectiveness this week, despite other hosts in the network raising questions about the vaccine. . The sudden turnaround even prompted President Joe Biden to tout the altar call networks on vaccination.

But the problem is, some of the most prominent faces in the conservative media have either hesitated when talking about vaccines or lied about them. Mr Doocy and Mr Hannity’s colleague Tucker Carlson undermined them when he mentioned how someone in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis tested positive for Covid-19 after meeting with lawmakers from Texas to Washington.

It’s strange how many vaccinated people seem to be spreading the virus at this point, Mr Carlson said.

Likewise, while former President Donald Trump took credit for Operation Warp Speed, his administration program to accelerate the development of the Covid-19 vaccine, he instead chose to link vaccine reluctance and the Biden administration’s efforts to its own grievances about the election, which it continues to falsely claim was stolen from it.

He is very late and people refuse to be vaccinated because they do not trust his administration, they do not trust the election results and they certainly do not trust the Fake News, which refuse to say the truth, Mr Trump said of Mr Biden.

Mr Trump, who had Covid-19 last year, was vaccinated in January and said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February So everyone, go get your shot. But it was once again phrased in his election ramblings and the message got muddled.

Likewise, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiratorial congresswoman from Georgia, was briefly suspended from Twitter after she tweeted that the virus was not dangerous for people under 65 and not obese. But when asked about young children and skinny people who have died from Covid-19, she laughed at the question.

As long as the most prominent voices of the conservative movement continue to muddy the waters or promote mistrust, it is highly unlikely that the efforts of the most elite Republicans will bear fruit. Mistrust of Covid, much like a virus itself, has spread rampantly through the conservative movement.

