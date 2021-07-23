Xi Jinping embarks his technological titans

Even as Didi stock rebounds, Rubio said after the successful initial listing that irresponsible Chinese companies put retirees’ investments at risk and funneled desperately needed US dollars to Beijing.

In the post-September 11 world, the war on terror was the key organizing principle for policymakers. Now every problem in the United States, China and Australia is viewed through the prism of superpower competition.

In many ways, China was early in the game of high-tech decoupling, building its internet inside the great protective firewall from the late 1990s.

The next time you hear a Chinese official complain about Huawei’s ban on Western 5G networks, remind him that Beijing has systematically excluded Western internet giants, like Google and Facebook, from its own market for over a decade. ‘a decade.

In other words, decoupling has started in China. If recent Western policies against China seem harsh in comparison, it is only because democracies like the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom and so on are catching up.

But with the crackdown on Didi and the mastery of the country’s tech behemoths, Alibaba and Tencent, in recent months, it’s now Beijing that is embarking on its own household exercise.

If, as the saying goes, your data knows more about you than you know about yourself, the only surprising thing about the crackdown on big tech in China is that it took so long.

Didi has 377 million daily uses and has amassed a treasure trove of data on street mapping and consumer mobility. Until the 1990s, maps of old-fashioned cities in China were restricted for national security reasons.

The politics of the superpowers naturally took center stage in repression, for obvious reasons. Beijing doesn’t want US regulators to have any power over Chinese tech companies and their precious data.

Likewise, Beijing has made it a priority to build its own capital markets in recent years, develop Shanghai and Shenzhen, and strengthen Hong Kong. To that end, he no longer wants his best companies to raise funds in New York.

Yet despite all of its global dimensions, the great technological repression in China can only be properly understood within the national political context.

There are no large private Chinese banks, oil companies, and telecommunications and electricity providers, as the old state-owned companies were allowed to retain control over these sectors.

However, when the internet first appeared in the 1990s, there were no legacy businesses and entrepreneurs rushed to fill the void. Freed from local and foreign competition, the Chinese Internet has entered what local media call a period of barbaric growth.

At some point in recent years, Xi Jinping and the country’s national security hawks decided they had grown enough and needed to be restrained.

In Xi Jinpings China, more than its predecessors, there is a simple benchmark for judging private companies and entrepreneurs. Either they strengthen the state, or they threaten to diminish its power.

In the case of major Chinese technologies, they were favored for years, as they were at the heart of the modernization of the local economy and of the financial and consumer markets.

A cocktail of factors has tipped the balance of power against them.

Their control over data, their power over the media, their mistrust of regulators, their ability to lend money to consumers, thus undermining state banks, and perhaps most importantly, the cult of personality surrounding their leaders. charismatics, like Alibaba Jack Ma, have all helped turn the tide against them.

Once their friend and protector, Xi changed his mind and decided that companies needed to be taught a lesson about the bigger national security issues at stake.

Chinese tech companies aren’t about to shut down. But their wealthy bosses were crudely reminded who was in charge, and it wasn’t them no matter how many billions they earned.

The centralized analysis of big data that tech titans have at their fingertips, after all, is not a tool for free markets to thrive.

In Xis’ hands, it is a device to control markets more firmly and strengthen the state and the ruling party for the battles to come, at home and abroad.