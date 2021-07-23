Reviews | The Trump books keep coming





This article is part of Frank Brunis' newsletter.

Is there anything you could read about Donald Trump at this point that would shock you?

This is a question intended primarily for people who oppose him or outright despise him. But I could offer a version to people in his corner: is there something that could make you change your mind?

I’m pretty sure the answer in both cases is no. Trump is by far the most exposed and scrutinized political figure of the past quarter century, if not more. Most of his skeletons are out of the closet, they dance in the Mar-a-Loco ballroom. American voters decided long ago whether they should gasp, shrug, or clap a monster mash.

So why is there such an appetite for books on Trump in particular, on his unbalanced final months as President? This morning I checked out Amazon’s chart of top-selling new non-fictional releases, and the second, third, and fourth spots were taken by, in order, I Alone Can Fix It, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. ; Landslide, by Michael Wolff; and Frankly, we won this election, by Michael Bender.

And that’s not the last word. There are still more books on Trump to come.

I am not questioning the importance of Trump as a subject. He was president of this country. His ability to get elected to this position, the degree of support he maintained and the manner in which he conducted himself are all to be remembered for history so that we can better understand ourselves, our fellow Americans. and our country.

But I think they have been commemorated. It’s not like the daily and weekly posts and TV shows haven’t delved into all of this. Readers who claim and turn to these books are not so much about learning as they are about marinating. They want their outrage to be approved once again. They want their views to be validated again. And, if I can mix the culinary metaphors, they want the icing on the cake of their disgust for what has happened in four shameful years.

There is nothing wrong with it. After what we’ve all been through, anything that offers anyone a measure of catharsis has a justification. But there is nothing particularly fair either. It has more potential for digging chasms than for building bridges.

The # 1 bestseller among non-fictional novelties at a time when I happened to consult the Amazon site? American Marxism, by Mark Levin, whose right-wing political views can be as exaggerated as this title. It is a screed in its own right, surely bought by readers who want to marinate in the fury of bookstores.

No. 5? How I Saved the World, by Fox Newss Jesse Watters, whose humility moves me and whose goal is not to save anything but to exploit divisions, which only serves exacerbate.

I increasingly doubt that such divisions can be bridged. How do you reach the fantastic island inhabited by the many Republicans whose, uh, relaxed relationship with the truth leads to demand that any investigation into the Jan. 6 insurgency closely examine the Democrats’ wrongdoing and guilt?

This is a question on which the very future of our democracy may depend. And this is the book I want to read the most.

Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) is Professor of Public Policy at Duke University, author of the forthcoming book The Beauty of Dusk, and contributor to Opinion. He writes a weekly email newsletter and can be found on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

