Dharna of the executives of the congress – The Hindu





Modi and Shah should resign, Cong said. leaders; police said not to thwart peaceful protests

The central government and the state police were the target of the Telangana Congress during its massive dharna held in Indira Park against the spying on the phones of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders and reporters nationwide using Pegasus spyware. While the leaders demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah, they also warned Telangana police not to blindly follow the orders of the state government by crushing their democratic protests. After the dharna, their attempts to march to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the governor were foiled by the police who arrested all the top leaders, including the TPCC labor chairmen T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Geeta Reddy , Mahesh Goud; the head of the CLP Bhatti Vikramarka; MP Seethakka; former CPC Chairman Ponnala Lakshmaiah and senior leaders Damodar Rajnarsimha, Maheswar Reddy Rammohan Reddy, among others. Addressing the dharna, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy accused the Center of hacking the phones of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah. He also accused the police of disrupting their peaceful protests to satisfy the egos of some state leaders. Patience is running out and we will no longer tolerate it, he said, accusing the police of not letting them surrender to Raj Bhavan. Mr Vikramarka said the Modi government was using Pegasus software to bug the phones of leaders like Rahul Gandhi and the opposition and that this reflected their insecurity. Congress fought the British for freedom, but this government trampled on freedom and liberty in the country. This dangerous trend should be nipped in the bud, otherwise the country’s future would be in jeopardy, he said. Mr. Ponnala Lakshmaiah warned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that his efforts to make Telangana a police state will not be tolerated by the people. The courts have reprimanded him so many times, but Mr. Rao does not change his attitude by securing democratic protests, he said. How do the police authorize ruling party rallies, he asked. Seethakka said the wiretapping was a violation of people’s constitutionally guaranteed rights and the duo Modi and Shah had become a danger to the country. It is unfortunate that they pray to Lord Ram but their actions go against what he preached. They are openly caught in the media disclosure of their covert operation, she said. Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav chaired the meeting. Meanwhile, NSUI State President Venkat Balmoor, who participated in Chalo Raj Bhavan, was seriously injured when congressional leaders and police clashed as the former attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan. Congress leaders said he was rushed to Yashoda hospital where the diagnosis revealed he suffered a broken rib when he fell during the clash with police. The NSUI and congressional officials blamed the police for the injuries and accused the police of deliberately pushing back the leaders to cause injury.

