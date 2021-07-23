Keir Starmer: “Boris Johnson is lucky … the road will run out”

Sir Keir Starmer said time is running out for Boris Johnson, as the Labor leader said he was ready to fight the PM in a general election as early as next year.

Speaking to the Calling Peston podcast, he attributed Mr Johnson’s popularity to the fact that he was “really lucky” to have the NHS successfully rolling out a coronavirus vaccination program and the sick leave program. Treasure.

What I mean is that the two things that people have been most concerned about over the past 18 months, as I say their health and basically their work, have been covered either by the vaccine or by the leave. Arrived at the end of these.

He suggested that the public would be prepared to punish the prime minister for his “broken” promises by the next election and that people would look for a leader with integrity.

Sir Keir Starmer believes the road will end with Johnson’s luck:

I don’t buy this argument that character just doesn’t matter, ”he said.

“I think at the end of the day integrity, honesty and accountability matter and I think there will come a time when the road is exhausted for Johnson on this matter.”

In an exclusive interview to mark the 100th episode of the Calling Peston podcast, Sir Keir said he believed Mr Johnson would seek a general election in May 2023, “before all of his broken promises catch up with him”, but it will be ready as from next year.

He said: “I think Johnson will want to go to the country before all of his broken promises catch up with him and May 2023 seems to me, looking at all the economic outlook etc, to be a time when he could go to the country – if he leaves earlier than that, be prepared.

I set the party up to be ready by May 2023, fully ready.

But well be prepared if he goes before that. If things go well the whole distance, they go the whole distance but I fully foresee that I will have to fight in May 2023. “

Sir Keir did not rule out forming a pre-election coalition with left-wing parties, when Robert Peston asked him if there was any potential to join forces.

Starmer: “We will be ready for an election as soon as it is called”:

We have to do a lot more work, you know, obviously before the next general election, ”he said,“ there will be a question of what we do. “

There is a majority largely against the Tories in the country and we will obviously have to see how we head towards the next general election, but, you know, the rules are what they are, but we are rebuilding our party, extinguishing our arguments. and go to hell for the leather for this election probably on May 23, I guess.

When asked, Sir Keir joked that he could use Gary Neville and other footballers in his shadow cabinet, with players united in their desire to take on the government.

“Oh yeah, well Gary – I think there are quite a few in the England squad that would also want to be in the shadow cabinet, so have a sports shadow cabinet with all these stars.

“We will have Gary! “

Garys was very frank and very critical, rightly, of the Prime Minister, “he said.

Sir Keir said he would unveil his vision for the UK under his leadership in September this year.

“I was going to lay it out at the party conference, but in very general terms I want a country that we can all be proud of because of our success, both economically and with the future of our economy. , whether at the international level, whether for that whether it is about culture, art or sport. ”

He added: “One country was proud because we take care of each other and we harness the spirit of the pandemic and embrace the community and bring people together and that includes a big argument about the future of public services and a countries we can be proud of because we treat everyone with respect and dignity. “

Listen to the full interview with Starmer in the 100th episode of the Calling Peston podcast: