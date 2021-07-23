Pegasus: African leaders named as “suspected” victims of Pegasus phone hack





July 22, 2021

Wia dis foto comes from Facebook / President Cyril Ramaphosa

Wetin we call say foto,

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Some African leaders do not show up in the list of single phone hacking spyware known as Pegasus.

Dia’s numbers are part of a list of some 50,000 pipo phone numbers that may be of interest to customers of an Israeli company NSO Group.

Dia’s Pegasus software infects iPhones and Android devices dis pipo to allow operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and covertly activate microphones and cameras.

Di list bin was recently leaked to major news outlets.

But NSO denies any wrongdoing. They talk about why they design software for use against criminals and terrorists and make the software available to Kontris military, law enforcement and intelligence agencies with a good track record in human rights. ‘man.

However, we do know that some of these tools are targeted by software users.

Overall, the list includes numbers of over 600 government officials and politicians in 34 kontris, among three presidents, 10 prime ministers and King. Business leaders also have their list.

Who are the African leaders on the list?

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Reports indicate that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the world leaders who target phone numbers using Pegasus software.

According to Di Guardian, Ramaphosa’s cell phone number is listed as a potential target for surveillance of the di Pegasus spyware case.

Tori be say im dey among 14 target heads of state, including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wen approached to comment, tok-tok pesin presidency Tyrone Seale said “the presidency is not getting any comments on the matter.” according to local tori pipo for News24.

On Tuesday, Radio France says the King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI and a large number of members of the Moroccan royal family fit the list.

The announcement will come a day after it is denied that they have anything to do with consulting NSO to use software to spy on innocent citizens for the account.

Dem also has to hash accuse saying in the they are using contri in the software to spy on France and in the denial contested in the allegation.

As Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly is also among the 10 prime ministers whose name appears on the list of victims of the alleged hacking.

Who will Pegasus’ other targets be?

Members of the Arab royal family More than 600 politicians and government officials64 business leaders189 journalists85 human rights activists 50,000 phone numbers disclosed

Is Wetin Pegasus software suitable?

Pegasus adapts to SMS, Email, Photos & Videos, Contacts, Whatsapp Chats, Call Recordings, Calendars, GPS Data, Camera Activation, Microphone Activation.

Dem fit install am via SMS, Whatsapp, Imessage and other unknown means.

Meanwhile, spyware vendor Pegasus says the NSO company’s customer is blamed for the unpopular hack, no.

NSO Group faces international criticism.

